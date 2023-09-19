Which NBA games will stream on Max? Looking at Warner Bros. announcing broadcast of matches on cable TV

Live NBA streaming will be available on Max starting next month, allowing users to live-stream basketball games anywhere on the go. According to sources, users will get an amazing experience with their new offer as Max will start live-streaming sports on its platform.

Fans will get another option to watch games as Max has confirmed its plans to show live sporting events next month. Basketball won't be the only watchable sport as it will include MLB, NHL, NCAA and U.S. soccer games as well. This way, fans will get a chance to see their favorite teams, like the LA Lakers, play nationally televised games.

According to sources, fans will get access to 65 of the NBA's season games. It will also feature games such as the 2023 In-Season Tournament, the 2024 All-Star Weekend and the 2024 playoffs. Also, Max will show Inside the NBA.

The promo is limited as there will be no additional cost to all Max subscribers until Feb. 29.

This way, fans will have options to watch other sporting events using the app. The games will be branded as Bleacher Report, which is known for covering some of the biggest sporting events and news across the country.

Warner Bros. Discovery CEO talks about the decision to put NBA and other sports on the platform

The news about a new platform where many major sports leagues will be available for streaming is huge for fans across the country. Not only are they going to save money, but they'll have other options whenever their favorite NBA team isn't currently playing.

JB Perrette, CEO for global streaming and games at Warner Bros. Discovery talked about their decision to make this possible.:

"Part of our thinking about setting the $9.99 monthly price and an upcharge to it, is we don’t think the way that it’s currently being done in streaming where most of the other streamers are just giving away the content for free is viable for the long term, No. 1, and No. 2 it disadvantages and almost incentivizes the switch (from pay TV to streaming), which is not something that we’re necessarily looking to do.

"If we’re gonna do this, let’s do it in a way that is very much a compelling proposition to viewers. So, we purposely decided we’re going to give consumers the same choice in terms of the live games, but you don’t have to sacrifice pay TV to go watch on Max, or vice versa."

The streaming platform will reportedly be streaming over 300 games each year. That doesn't include other content that won't take place in the game.

