Which NBA Legend played for the Lakers and the Bulls? Today's Crossover Grid answers (12th July)

With the offseason in full swing, NBA fans have taken to the Crossover Grid to keep them entertained. With the latest iteration of the trivia game out, we take a look at the answers for today's grid.

While the game itself is an exercise, there is a competitive aspect to it as well. With a ranking system based upon the rarity/popularity of guesses, fans are forced to dig deep to come up with unique answers.

Let's take a look at CrossoverGrid.com's puzzle for Day 14.

As we can see, there are many possible combinations across the board. However, a simple example of the answers for this would be as follows:

NBA Crossover Grid Answers 12th July

For the first row, as a player who has played for the Milwaukee Bucks and the LA Lakers, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is one of the most popular selections. Moving on the next, Dennis Rodman fits the criteria for a player who has suited up for the Lakers and the Bulls. Wilt Chamberlain fits the criterion for the third cell, however, he hasn't been a popular selection.

In the second row, Joe Ingles famously played for the Utah Jazz before being traded to the Milwaukee Bucks last season. Kyle Korver was a Jazz staple before moving over to Chicago for a short stint. Finally, Karl Malone, also known as "The Mailman" was known for his efficiency. Picking him as the Jazz legend is a safe bet.

Finally, in the third row, Torrey Craig isn't a popular selection but he was relevant in both the Bucks and the Nuggets. Jalen Rose is a fairly rare selection for the next cell. Finally, probably the most popular selection in today's grid is Nuggets superstar Nikola Jokic, who has averaged over 55% FG four times in his career.

Are there other versions of the Crossover Grid?

The NBA Crossover Grid is a popular variation of the MLB's Immaculate Grid. CrossoverGrid.com has also gone ahead and created versions for the NHL and NFL.

If fans find themselves in need of testing out their sports trivia, head on over to CrossoverGrid.com to put your knowledge to work. The NHL also has an exclusive grid called Puckdoku, which is worth a try for hockey fans.

