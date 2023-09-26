Which Nets players also played for Spurs and Bulls? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 26

The 64th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Spurs and Orlando Magic

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ APG in a season with the Spurs

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Nets

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Magic

Cell 6 - Player with 5+ APG in a season with the Bulls

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Clippers and Orlando Magic

Cell 9 - Player with 5+ APG in a season with the Clippers

Answers to the September 26 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Tyle Zeller, Keith Bogans, Walter Berry, DeMarre Carroll, Maurice Cheeks and Linton Johnson. They played for the San Antonio Spurs and Brooklyn Nets.

Steve Kerr, Dewayne Dedmon, Drew Gooden, Vernon Maxwell, Tracy McGrady and Felton Spencer are Cell 2 answers. They played for the Spurs and Orlando Magic.

Mike Dunleavy, DeMar DeRozan, Tony Parker, Derrick White, Dejounte Murray, Avery Johnson and Tre Jones fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid. They averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Spurs.

Cell 4 could be Jud Buechler, Goran Dragic, Andre Drummond, Ron Mercer, Noah Vonleh and Thaddeus Young. They suited up for the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets.

B.J. Armstrong, Wendell Carter Jr., Nikola Vucevic, Ben Gordon, Chris Duhon, D.J. Augustin and Horace Grant played for the Bulls and Orlando Magic. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the Immaculate Grid.

Bulls players with 5+ APG in a season include Rajon Rondo, Scottie Pippen, Michael Jordan, Derrick Rose, Joakim Noah and Jimmy Butler. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could be Sam Cassell, Keyon Dooling, Sherman Douglas, Blake Griffin, DeAndre Jordan, Paul Pierce and Sasha Vujacic. They all played for the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

Cuttino Mobley, Bo Outlaw, J.J. Redick, C.J. Wilcox, Dominique Wilkins, Isaac Austin, Matt Barnes and Glen Davis. They suited up for the Clippers and Orlando Magic.

Ron Harper, Chris Paul, Norm Nixon, Baron Davis, Andre Miller and Lou Williams averaged 5+ APG in a season for the LA Clippers. Any one of them fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid

