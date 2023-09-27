Which Nets stars played in the 1990s and the 2000s? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 27

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic

Cell 2 - Player who played for the Nets in the 1990s

Cell 3 - Player who played for the Nets in the 2000s

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic

Cell 5 - Player who played for the Pacers in the 1990s

Cell 6 - Player who played for the Pacers in the 2000s

Cell 7 - Player had stints with the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic

Cell 8 - Player who played for the Rockets in the 1990s

Cell 9 - Player who played for the Rockets in the 2000s

Answers to the September 27 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Jeff Turner, Jud Buechler, Tony Battie, Rony Seikaly, Anthony Johnson and Earl Clark as the answers. They all played for the Brooklyn Nets and Orlando Magic.

Clifford Robinson, Rafer Alston, Armen Gilliam, Ed O’Bannon, Travis Best and Vince Carter played in the 1990s and also for the Nets. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Zoran Planinic, Andrea Bargnani, Maurice Ager, Eric Williams, Travis Outlaw and Earl Boykins are Cell 3 answers. They played in the 2000s and suited up for the Brooklyn Nets.

Cell 4 could have Darrell Armstrong, Kevin Ollie, Travis Diener, Ron Mercer, Damjan Rudez and Solomon Jones as the answers. They all suited up for the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic.

Expand Tweet

Byron Scott, Zan Tabak, Tyus Edney, Terry Mills, Rasho Nesterovic and Dale Davis. They played in the 1990s and also for the Pacers. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Rodney Stuckey, Andrew Bynum, Kareem Rush, Maceo Baston, James Posey and Luther Head played in the 2000s and also for the Pacers. They are Cell 6 answers.

Cell 7 could have Kelvin Cato, Von Wafer, Cuttino Mobley, Stanley Roberts, Jeff Green, Rod Strickland and Ish Smith as the answers. They all played for the Houston Rockets and Orlando Magic.

Brad Miller, Brent Barry, Rodney McCray, Matt Maloney, Vernon Maxwell, Mario Elie and Kenny Smith played in the 1990s and also for the Rockets. Any of them fit well in Cell 8.

Carl Landry, Jon Barry, Joey Dorsey, Bryce Drew, Kirk Snyder and Marcus Thornton played in the 2000s and also for the Houston Rockets. They are Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

Here's the completed September 27 NBA HoopGrids puzzle