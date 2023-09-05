Which Nuggets and Clippers stars made it to the Hall of Fame? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 5

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.
Here’s a look at today’s grid:
Clues to the September 5 NBA HoopGrids puzzle
Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets
Cell 2 - Basketball Hall of Famer who played for the Nuggets
Cell 3 - Player with 5+ APG in a season for the Nuggets
Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Clippers and Hornets
Cell 5 - Basketball Hall of Famer who played for the Clippers
Cell 6 - Player with 5+ APG in a season for the Clippers
Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Hornets
Cell 8 - Basketball Hall of Famer who played for the Jazz
Cell 9 - Player with 5+ APG in a season for the Jazz
Answers to the September 5 NBA HoopGrids puzzle
Isaiah Thomas, Juwan Howard and Ish Smith are a few of those who played for the Denver Nuggets and Charlotte Hornets. They’re Cell 1 answers.
Alex English and Tim Hardaway are members of the Basketball Hall of Fame. The Nuggets were one of the teams they played for in their careers. Cell 2 is where they fit best.
Michael Adams played four seasons for the Denver Nuggets and never averaged below 6+ APG in a season. He’s an excellent answer for Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle. Jamal Murray breached the 5 APG mark last season, making him an alternative here.
For Cell 4, Tom Chambers, Nic Batum, Eddie House and Lance Stephenson are solid choices. They played for the LA Clippers and Charlotte Hornets in their careers.
Hall of Famer Grant Hill played the final season of his 19-year NBA career with the Clippers. He’s an excellent choice for Cell 5. Paul Pierce and Jamaal Wilkes are excellent options here as well.
Andre Miller played the 2002-03 season with the LA Clippers and averaged 6.7 APG, making him a great fit for Cell 6. Russell Westbrook and Paul George are also superb alternatives here.
Cell 7 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle could be Brevin Knight, Eric Leckner, Al Jefferson, Boris Diaw and Raja Bell. They all played for the Utah Jazz and Charlotte Hornets in their careers.
Karl Malone and John Stockton are the obvious and easy answers for Cell 8. They were longtime Jazz teammates who were eventually inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Spencer Haywood was a ROY, MVP and an NBA champ. He's a Hall of Famer who once played for the New Orleans Jazz in his career. He's an excellent option here.
Kris Dunn, Mike Conley and Deron Williams all played for the Utah Jazz before and hit 5+ APG in a season at least once. They’re perfect for Cell 9.
Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:
