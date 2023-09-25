Which Pacers players also suited up for Bucks and Raptors? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 25

The 63rd edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to begin.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single attempt. Failure to do so would mean the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Pacers and Toronto Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Jazz

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and Bucks

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Lakers and Raptors

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Celtics and Toronto Raptors

Answers to the September 25 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Jamaal Tinsley, Bojan Bogdanovic, Tony Brown, Al Jefferson and Earl Watson. They all played for the Indiana Pacers and Utah Jazz.

Jerry Sichting, Jordan Nwora, Scott Skiles, Jeff Teague, Haywoode Workman and Darvin Ham are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Pacers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Tyler Hansbrough, T.J. Ford, Michael Curry, Jalen Rose, Cory Joseph and James Johnson played for the Pacers and Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Gail Goodrich, Derek Fisher, Shaquille Harrison, Karl Malone, Carlos Boozer and Bryon Russell. They all played for the LA Lakers and Utah Jazz.

Lindsey Hunter, Jerome Kersey, Pau Gasol, Jared Dudley, Adrian Dantley and Brook Lopez are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

John Salley, D.J. Augustin, Ed Davis, Jeremy Lin, Danny Green, Marc Gasol and Jason Kapono suited up for the LA Lakers and Toronto Raptors. Any of them will fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 7 could be Blue Edwards, Sasha Pavlovic, Greg Monroe, Joe Johnson, Jonas Jerebko and Enes Freedom. They played for the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz.

Semi Ojeleye, Jason Terry, Gary Payton, Jabari Parker, Eddie House, Malcolm Brogdon and Tiny Archibald played for the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks. They are Cell 8 answers.

Mickael Pietrus, Roy Rogers, Dee Brown, Chauncey Billups, Juancho Hernangomez and Acie Earl suited up for the Celtics and Toronto Raptors. Any of them fit well in Cell 9.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 25 NBA Immaculate Grid