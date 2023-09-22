Which of Patrick Beverley’s teammates played for the Clippers and the Bulls? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 22

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is the latest basketball test to solve:

Clues to the September 22 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and LA Clippers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the 76ers and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 - A player who had stints with the 76ers and Minnesota Timberwolves

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Clippers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Bulls

Cell 6 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Timberwolves

Cell 7 - A teammate of Patrick Beverley who also played for the LA Clippers

Cell 8 - A teammate of Beverly who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 9 - A teammate of Beverley who also played for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Answers to the September 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

The Cell 4 answers could be Chris Kaman, Norm Nixon, Bob McAdoo, Ivica Zubac, Vladimir Radmanovic and Steve Blake. They once suited up for the LA Lakers and LA Clippers.

Metta World Peace, Horace Grant, Dennis Rodman, Rajon Rondo, John Salley, Lonzo Ball and Alex Caruso played for the Lakers and Chicago Bulls. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Luol Deng, Jarred Vanderbilt, Corey Brewer, Jordan Hill, Malik Beasley and Ramon Sessions had stints with the Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

The Cell 7 answers could be Eric Gordon, Mfiondu Kabengele, Sindarius Thornwell, Josh Powell, Reggie Jackson and JaMychal Green. They were former teammates of Patrick Beverley who also played for the LA Clippers.

Troy Brown Jr., Derrick Jones Jr., Dalen Terry, Javonte Green, Joakim Noah, Aaron Brooks and Marko Simonovic suited up for the Chicago Bulls. They were also former teammates of Beverley, making them Cell 8 answers.

The Cell 9 answers could be Matt Ryan, Taurean Prince, Leandro Bolmaro, Jake Layman, Bobby Brown and Omri Casspi. They played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and also played alongside Patrick Beverley.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed September 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle