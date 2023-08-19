Which Pelicans players have also played for the Heat and Cavaliers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 19

NBA Crossover Grid released its latest puzzle on August 19. It's Day 51 of the daily trivia game based on the popular MLB Immaculate Grid.

With the NBA still in the offseason, the only hoops community continues to show their knowledge about the game they love.

The August 19 edition of NBA Crossover Grid has two special categories: a player who was drafted in the second round and a player who wore jersey numbers 1, 2 or 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here are the clues for Saturday's puzzle:

Grid 1: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat

Grid 2: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Miami Heat

Grid 3: Player who played for the Miami Heat and was selected in the second round of the NBA draft

Grid 4: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 5: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and Cleveland Cavaliers

Grid 6: Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and was selected in the second round of the NBA draft

Grid 7: Player who played for the Washington Wizards and wore jersey numbers 1 to 3

Grid 8: Player who played for the New Orleans Pelicans and wore jersey numbers 1 to 3

Grid 9: Player who was selected in the second round of the NBA draft and wore jersey numbers 1 to 3

Expand Tweet

Here is a closer look at Grids 2 and 5: Which New Orleans Pelicans players have also played for either the Miami Heat or the Cleveland Cavaliers?

Josh Richardson was a second-round pick by the Heat in 2015. He spent four seasons in Miami before he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers in 2019. He went on a journey after Philly, playing for four more teams including the Pelicans last season. Richardson became a free agent this summer and signed a contract with the Heat.

On the other hand, Larry Nance Jr. played for both the Pelicans and Cavaliers. He started his career with the LA Lakers but was traded to Cleveland midway through his third season in the league. He ended up in New Orleans in February 2022 and has been with them ever since.

Also Read: "Why she being so dramatic" - Hilarious Sage Steele memes erupt as analyst leaves ESPN to exercise first amendment rights 'more freely'

NBA Crossover Grid alternative answers

Some people who play NBA Crossover Grid are not satisfied with just finishing the puzzle every day. They want to have the lowest possible score so here are some alternative answers for Grids 2 and 5:

Pelicans-Heat players: Jamal Mashburn, Sean Marks, Mike James, James Posey and Luke Babbitt.

Pelicans-Cavs players: Jarrett Jack, Robert Traylor, Jerome Moiso, Lou Amundson and Tim Frazier

Here's a completed NBA Crossover Grid No. 51:

Expand Tweet

Also Read: What happened to the Sonics basketball team? Reason behind Seattle losing its NBA team explored

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)