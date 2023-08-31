Which Pistons players also played for the 76ers and Thunder? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 31

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 38th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 31 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Charlotte Hornets and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Hornets and OKC Thunder

Cell 3 - Player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Hornets

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Dallas Mavericks and 76ers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Mavericks and Thunder

Cell 6 - Player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Mavericks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and 76ers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Pistons and Thunder

Cell 9 - Player who averaged 5+ APG in a season for the Pistons

Answers to the August 31 NBA Immaculate Grid

Answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

For Cell 4, big men Boban Marjanovic, Nerlens Noel, Samuel Dalembert, Eric Montross and JaVale McGee are excellent answers. They all played for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Derek Fisher, after winning titles with the LA Lakers, played for the Mavericks and OKC Thunder in the last few years of his career. He is a solid answer for Cell 5. Markieff Morris, Delonte West, Kurt Thomas and Corey Brewer also had Mavs-Thunder connections.

Steve Nash, Luka Doncic and Jason Kidd are the easy and popular answers for Cell 6. They had multiple seasons with 5+ APG for the Mavericks. Brad Davis might be a forgotten name even among Mavs fans. He had five seasons averaging 5+ APG for the team, making him a great answer here.

Allen Iverson, Andre Drummond and Tobias Harris could be the go-to answers for Cell 7. They had stints with the Detroit Pistons and 76ers. Corliss Williamson, Gerald Henderson, Lionel Hollins, Rick Mahorn and Bob McAdoo are alternatives here.

Players with Pistons and Thunder connections include Nazr Mohammed, Billy Owens, Joe Smith, Ersan Ilyasova, Olden Polynice and D.J. Augustin. Any of them will be a great fit for Cell 8.

Cell 9 is the home for Detroit Pistons legends Isiah Thomas and Joe Dumars. The two had multiple seasons with 5+ APG.

Grant Hill is another Motor City legend who deserves his praise for accomplishing such a feat. He was once the engine of the Pistons’ offense for six years before he was traded to the Orlando Magic. While in Detroit, he never dipped below 5+ APG despite being the team’s starting forward.

Here's a look at the filled-out August 31 NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 31 NBA Immaculate Grid

