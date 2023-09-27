Which Pistons players also played for Suns and Wizards? NBA Immaculate grid answers for September 27

The 65th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Warriors and Washington Wizards

Cell - A player who was named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Warriors

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Suns

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Heat and Wizards

Cell 6 - A player who was named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Heat

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Pistons and Wizards

Cell 9 - A player who was named to an All-NBA team while playing for the Pistons

Answers to the September 27 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Vinny del Negro, Matt Barnes, Leandro Barbosa, Raja Bell, Jamal Crawford and Tony Delk. They all played for the Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors.

Antawn Jamison, Gilbert Arenas, Jordan Bell, Steve Blake, Kwame Brown, Al Harrington and Tim Legler suited up for the Warriors and Washington Wizards. Any of them fit well in Cell 2 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Bernard King, Stephen Curry, Kevin Durant, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson, David Lee, Tim Hardaway, Chris Mullin and Rick Barry are Cell 3 answers. They were selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Golden State Warriors.

Cell 4 could be Zoran Dragic, A.C. Green, Brian Grant, Jae Crowder, Michael Beasley and Joe Johnson. They all played for the Miami Heat and Phoenix Suns.

Shaun Livingston, Jeff Malone, Caron Butler, Mike Bibby, Manute Bol, Markieff Morris and Mike Miller suited up for the Heat and Washington Wizards. Any of them fit well in Cell 5 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Alonzo Mourning, Jimmy Butler, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and Shaquille O’Neal are Cell 6 answers. They were selected to an All-NBA team while playing for the Miami Heat.

Cell 7 could be Antonio McDyess, Brandon Knight, Reggie Bullock, Grant Hill, Cliff Robinson, Greg Monroe and Oliver Miller. They played for the Detroit Pistons and Phoenix Suns.

Michael Curry, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Juan Dixon, Jarvis Hayes, Christian Laettner, Rick Mahorn and Jerry Stackhouse are Cell 8 answers. They suited up for the Pistons and Washington Wizards.

Gene Shue, Blake Griffin, Andre Drummond, Joe Dumars, Isiah Thomas, Dennis Rodman, Dave Bing and Dave DeBusschere fit well in Cell 9. They were selected to an All-NBA team while donning the Pistons colors.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 27 NBA Immaculate Grid