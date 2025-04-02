Which player has most 30-point first halves in NBA? Top 5 list explored after Steph Curry's masterclass

Two-time NBA MVP Steph Curry erupted for 32 first-half points against the Memphis Grizzlies on Tuesday. He hit 11 of 16 shots, including eight of 10 3-pointers, and added seven rebounds and five assists. According to StatMamba, he became the oldest player to score 30+ points with at least five rebounds and five assists.

The 30-point first half was the ninth of Curry's career, breaking a tie with the legendary Kobe Bryant. The Warriors needed every point Curry could put up in the fiercely contested game against the Grizzlies.

Only a handful of players have breached the 30-point barrier in the opening two quarters since the play-by-play era (1996-97). Curry might add to his total despite being 37 years old, as he still has plenty left in the tank. He could inch closer to the statistical leader with a few more first-half explosions.

5 NBA players with 30-point first-half games ft. Steph Curry

#5. Joel Embiid (5)

When healthy, Joel Embiid is one of NBA history’s most devastating scorers. The Process has five games with at least 30 points in the first half. Embiid’s 34 points against Victor Wembanyama and the Spurs on Jan. 22, 2024, is the most he has scored in the opening two quarters.

#4. Kobe Bryant (8)

Kobe Bryant is one of NBA history’s most devastating scorers. He had 431 games with at least 30 points, including eight such performances in the first half.

#2. Luka Doncic (9)

Luka Doncic has the best chance of ruling this statistical category before he hangs up his career. The 26-year-old superstar already has nine 30-point first-half games. Doncic’s most explosive first two quarters came on Jan. 26, 2024, when he dropped 41 points on the Atlanta Hawks.

#2. Steph Curry (9)

Steph Curry is NBA history’s best shooter and one of its most ruthless scorers. He showed that again on Tuesday by dropping 32 points in the first half against the Memphis Grizzlies. Curry moved into a tie with Doncic after his latest masterclass.

The two-time MVP also had a 35-point explosion in the second half against the Orlando Magic on Feb. 27, 2025.

#1. James Harden (16)

James Harden is a three-time scoring champ who averaged 33.7 points per game from 2017-18 to 2019-20. The most points he scored in the first half was 37 against the San Antonio Spurs on March 22, 2019.

Steph Curry has a lot of catching up to do to tie "The Beard."

