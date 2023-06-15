Which player has 'no trade clause' in 2023-24 NBA season? Understanding the term used in athlete's contracts

A no trade clause is something that NBA stars sometimes work into their contracts. This gives them some power in where they end up if their team decides to move them during the life of the deal.

With a no trade clause, players have the final say in trades involving them. If they don't like where they are going or what the team will look like post-trade, then they can simply veto the deal.

Right now, there is only one player in the NBA with this kind of clause in his contract. That being Washington Wizards All-Star Bradley Beal. This part of his contract will be a big topic of conversation this summers as reports emerged that he could be traded.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins Just In: The Washington Wizards and Bradley Beal will work together to find a trade for the three-time All-Star if the team elects to reset the roster in the near future, league sources tell me and @JoshuaBRobbins.

Since Beal worked this into his contract, he has full control over his fate moving forward. This puts Washington at a big disadvantage if they do try to move him. Along with getting a proper return for the star guard, it also has to be a trade that he will be willing to waive this clause for.

What other players have had a no trade clause in their contract?

Bradley Beal is currently the only active player in the NBA with a no trade clause, but he is not the first. Throughout history, many superstars have put this little stipulation into their contracts.

One of the biggest names to ever have this in their deal is LeBron James. This came during his second run with the Cleveland Cavaliers.

At the time, he was signing one-plus-one contracts to not be signed long-term. LeBron had this clause put in so that the Cavaliers could not turn around and trade him if it was clear he wasn't returning or they couldn't compete for a title.

Another Hall of Fame talent that worked this clause into their contract is Kobe Bryant. Not only was it in his deal, but he had to use it. During the 2007 season, the LA Lakers agreed to send him to the Detroit Pistons, but he had no intentions of going there. Because of the clause, he was able to veto the trade and remain in LA.

There is a long list of stars that have worked this into a contract to give them some power. Outside of LeBron and Kobe, others to do so include Tim Duncan, Carmelo Anthony, Kevin Garnett, and Dirk Nowitzki.

Poll : 0 votes