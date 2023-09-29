Which players played for the Bucks and were former teammates of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 29

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

Clues to the September 29 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the New Orleans Pelicans and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Pelicans and Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 3 - A teammate of CJ McCollum who also played for the Pelicans

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Lakers and Bucks

Cell 6 - A former teammate of CJ McCollum who also played for the Lakers

Cell 7 - A former teammate of Damian Lillard who also played for the Blazers

Cell 8 - A former teammate of Lillard who also played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Cell 9 - A player who was a former teammate of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum

Answers to the September 29 HoopGrids

The answers to Cells 1-3 are here.

Cell 4 could have Ruben Patterson, Maurice Lucas, Nick Van Exel, Isaiah Rider, Kermit Washington and Von Wafer as answers. They played for the LA Lakers and Portland Trail Blazers.

Ramon Sessions, Lucius Allen, Andrew Bogut, Pau Gasol, Kendall Marshall and Adrian Dantley are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Wenyen Gabriel, Thomas Robinson, Wesley Matthews, Ed Davis and Trevor Ariza played for the Lakers and were former teammates of CJ McCollum. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids.

Cell 7 could have Drew Eubanks, Luis Montero, Anfernee Simons, Jusuf Nurkic, Joel Freeland, Luke Babbit and Noah Vonleh as answers. They played alongside Damian Lillard with the Portland Trail Blazers.

Steve Blake, Tim Frazier, Gary Payton II, Meyers Leonard, Mo Williams, Pat Connaughton and Rodney Hood suited up for the Milwaukee Bucks. They were also former teammates of Lillard, making them Cell 8 answers.

Nicolas Batum, Cody Zeller, Shabazz Napier, Trendon Watford, Evan Turner, LaMarcus Aldridge and Earl Watson were former teammates of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum. Cell 9 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle is where they fit best.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

