Which players scored 1500+ points in a season and also played for the Spurs and Heat? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 30

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The game has become a huge hit, particularly among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.

Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Unlike the Immaculate Grid, where fans need to be 100% accurate, this quiz allows room for error, making it more enjoyable to many.

Here is today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Kings and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - A player who with 700+ assists in a season and also played for the Kings

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Spurs

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Heat

Cell 6 - A player with 700+ assists in a season and also played for the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - A player with 1500+ points in a season and also played for the San Antonio Spurs

Cell 8 - A player with 1500+ points in a season and also played for the Heat

Cell 9 - A player with 700+ assists and 1500+ points in a season

Answers to the September 30 NBA HoopGrids

Cell 1 could have Beno Udrih, Hedo Turkoglu, Vinny del Negro, George Hill, Vernon Maxwell and Marco Belinelli as answers. They played for the Sacramento Kings and San Antonio Spurs.

Damon Jones, James Johnson, Walt Williams, Brian Grant, Trevor Ariza, Nemanja Bjelica and Mike Bibby are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Kings and Miami Heat.

Players with 700+ assists in a season and who also played for the Kings include Reggie Theus, Ty Lawson, Greivis Vasquez, Bob Cousy and Andre Miller. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Cell 4 could have Drew Gooden, Steve Kerr, Derek Anderson, Richard Jefferson, Danny Green and Tyler Zeller as answers. They all played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

Mike Miller, Bimbo Coles, Dan Majerle, Jae Crowder, Zydrunas Ilgauskas, James Jones, Tyrone Hill and Jim Jackson are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Miami Heat.

Players with 700+ assists in a season and who also played for the Cavaliers include Ricky Rubio, Kevin Johnson, Rajon Rondo, John Bagley and Deron Williams. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA HoopGrids puzzle.

Cell 7 could have Rudy Gay, Kevin Willis, Moses Malone, Dominique Wilkins, Larry Kenon and Sean Elliott as answers. They had 1500+ points in a season and also played for the San Antonio Spurs.

Victor Oladipo, Shawn Marion, Jermaine O’Neal, Jamal Mashburn, Tim Hardaway, Glen Rice and Amar’e Stoudemire are Cell 8 answers. They put up 1500+ points in a season and also played for the Miami Heat.

Damon Stoudamire, Gary Payton, Nate Archibald, Kenny Anderson, Magic Johnson, John Wall and Sleepy Floyd are answers to Cell 9 of the NBA HoopGrids. They had 1500+ points and 700+ assists in a single season.

Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:

