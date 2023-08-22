Which Raptors player played for the Celtics and Spurs? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 22

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Raptors and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 3 - Player with under 5.0 PPG in a season and also played for the Raptors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 6 - Player with under 5.0 PPG in a season and also played for the Knicks

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Memphis Grizzlies and Boston Celtics

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 9 - Player with under 5.0 PPG in a season and also played for the Grizzlies

Answers to the August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Zan Tabak, Amir Johnson, Greg Monroe and Leandro Barbosa are players who have donned the Boston Celtics and Toronto Raptors jerseys. Any one of them would be a great fit in Cell 1.

DeMar DeRozan is an easy answer for Cell 2. He was a longtime Raptors star before he was traded to the San Antonio Spurs for Kawhi Leonard. Jakob Poeltl, Thaddeus Young and Damon Stoudamire are also great answers here.

Malachi Flynn, Khem Birch, Ron Harper Jr. Rafael Araujo and several others averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season and played for the Raptors. One of them is best for Cell 3.

Nate Robinson, Luke Kornet, Ray Williams and Kristaps Porzingis are just a few of the options for Cell 4. They all had a chance to play for the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics.

Nazr Mohammed, Charles Smith, Malik Rose and Doug McDermott are excellent choices for Cell 5. They had stints with the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs in their NBA careers.

Miles McBride, Jericho Sims, Ronnie Grandison, Jimmer Fredette and Thanasis Antetokounmpo averaged under 5.0 PPG in a season and played for the Knicks. They’re great choices for Cell 6.

Tayshaun Prince and Tony Allen wore the Boston Celtics and Memphis Grizzlies jerseys once in their respective careers. Blue Edwards played for the Grizzlies when the team was based in Vancouver and also donned the Celtic green. They’re excellent fits for Cell 7.

For Cell 8, Beno Udrih, Kyle Anderson and Tony Massenburg are superb answers. They played for the Grizzlies and San Antonio Spurs.

Pete Chilcutt is a gem of an answer for Cell 9. He had multiple seasons averaging less than 5.0 PPG in a season and played for the Vancouver Grizzlies. Four of Chilcutt’s teammates during the 1996-97 season with the Grizzlies can also be answered here. Rich Manning, Eric Mobley, Eric Leckner and Moochie Norris averaged under 5.0 PPG during that season.

Here's the filled-out NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed August 22 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

