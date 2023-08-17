Which of Richard Jefferson's teammates played for the Knicks and the Bucks? NBA Crossover Grid answers for August 17

The latest NBA Crossover Grid has been released, marking the 50th day fans have tested their basketball knowledge by trying to solve it.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues for the August 17 NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Former teammate of Richard Jefferson who played for the Milwaukee Bucks

Grid 2 - Player with at least 6 steals in a single game who also played for the Bucks

Grid 3 - Player with 100+ career double-doubles who also played for the Bucks

Grid 4 - Former teammate of Richard Jefferson who also played for the New York Knicks

Grid 5 - Player with at least 6 steals in a single game who played for the Knicks

Grid 6 - Player with 100+ career double-doubles who also played for the Knicks

Grid 7 - Former teammate of Richard Jefferson who was born outside of the US

Grid 8 - Player who had at least 6 steals in a single game and was born outside of the US

Grid 9 - Player born outside of the US with 100+ career double-doubles

Answers to the NBA Crossover Grid for August 17

Grid 1 is perfect for Matthew Dellavedova. The Australian and Richard Jefferson were teammates for one season with the Cleveland Cavaliers before the point guard played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Jrue Holiday is a great pick for Grid 2. The current Bucks' starting point guard has five games in his career with at least six steals in a single game. Holiday had a career-high seven swipes against the Atlanta Hawks while playing for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is the most popular answer for Grid 3. The "Greek Freak” has compiled 350 double-doubles in his career. Terry Cummings is a lesser-known but great choice here. He played for the Bucks for five seasons and accumulated 225 double-doubles.

J.R. Smith played for the New York Knicks before joining the Cleveland Cavaliers for nearly five seasons. Two of those years in Cleveland were played alongside Richard Jefferson. He’s a great answer for Grid 4.

Doc Rivers, John Starks, Elfrid Payton, Charlie Ward, Raymond Felton and Micheal Ray Richardson are great choices for Grid 5. They all played for the Knicks at one point in their respective careers and had at least six steals during their stint there.

Patrick Ewing was born in Kingston, Jamaica on August 5, 1962, and has 564 double-doubles in his NBA career. He is likely the most popular answer for Grid 6.

Probably unknown to many, Kyrie Irving was born in Melbourne, Australia, and was once a former teammate of Richard Jefferson. He’s a great choice for Grid 7.

Ben Simmons, another Australian basketball star, had three games with at least six steals in a single game. Tony Parker, a Frenchman, had six steals against the Seattle SuperSonics on March 3, 2004. Both are great options for Grid 8.

Reigning NBA Finals MVP Nikola Jokic of the Denver Nuggets has 376 double-doubles in his career. The Serbian is an excellent choice for Grid 9. The father and son tandem of Arvydas Sabonis and Domantas Sabonis are also great options here. “Domas” has 256 such games while his father had 106.

Here's the filled-out NBA Crossover Grid for today:

The completed August 17 NBA Crossover Grid

