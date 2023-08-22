Which Rockets players also played for the Clippers and 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 22

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 29th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the August 22 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the New York Knicks and LA Clippers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 3 - Player with 5+ APG in a season and played for the Knicks

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and LA Clippers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and 76ers

Cell 6 - Player with 5+ APG in a season and played for the Rockets

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Spurs and 76ers

Cell 9 - Player with 5+ APG in a season and played for the Spurs

Answers to the August 22 NBA Immaculate Grid

Russell Westbrook and Josh Smith are popular answers for Cell 4. Westbrook played for the Houston Rockets before becoming the LA Clippers’ starting point guard. Smith also played for both teams. A gem of an answer here is Eric Piatkowski. He was with the Clippers for almost a decade before playing for a season in Houston.

Charles Barkley and James Harden are popular options for Cell 5. Harden won his lone MVP award with the Rockets and now wants out of Philly. Barkley was the 76ers’ franchise player for years before a brief stay in Houston.

Current Philadelphia 76ers backup big man Montrezl Harrell also played for the Rockets once. He’s an excellent choice here.

Kevin Porter Jr., Steve Francis and Sam Cassell are great fits for Cell 6. They averaged 5.0 APG in a season multiple times in their NBA careers and also played for the Rockets.

Stephen Jackson, Brent Barry, Howard Eisley, Moses Malone and Kawhi Leonard once played for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers. Any of them will be a great choice for Cell 7.

Boban Marjanovic, Vernon Maxwell, Bruce Bowen, George Hill and Danny Green have Spurs-76ers connections. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Tony Parker, the recent Hall of Fame inductee from the San Antonio Spurs is the popular answer. He had several seasons with at least 5.0 APG. Before him, the Spurs' backcourt had Avery Johnson, who led the team with 7.4 APG during their title run in 1999.

