Which Rockets players also played for Nets and averaged 20+ PPG in a season? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 29

The 67th edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason still ongoing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 3 - A player with 20+ PPG in a season with the Nuggets

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and Spurs

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Cavaliers and Nets

Cell 6 - A player with 20+ PPG in a season for the Cavaliers

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 9 - A player with 20+ PPG in a season for the Houston Rockets

Answers to the September 29 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Nick Van Exel, Anthony Carter, Melvin Ely, Francisco Elson, JaMychal Green and Richard Jefferson. They all played for the Denver Nuggets and San Antonio Spurs.

Kenneth Faried, James Ennis III, Reggie Evans, Bruce Brown, Chris Gatling and Devin Harris are Cell 2 answers. They suited up for the Nuggets and Brooklyn Nets.

Players with 20+ PPG in a season for the Denver Nuggets include Nikola Jokic, Antonio McDyess, Allen Iverson, Carmelo Anthony and LaPhonso Ellis. Any of them fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Steve Kerr, George Hill, Andre Miller, Chris Quinn, Tyler Zeller, Eric Williams and Danny Ferry. They all played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and San Antonio Spurs.

Anthony Bennett, Jarrett Allen, Seth Curry, Joe Harris, Jeff Green, Donyell Marshall and Timofey Mozgov are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Cavaliers and Brooklyn Nets.

Players with 20+ PPG in a season for the Cavaliers include LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell and Ron Harper. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 7 could be Mario Elie, Antoine Carr, Brent Barry, Robert Horry, John Lucas, Vernon Maxwell and Tracy McGrady. They all played for the Houston Rockets and San Antonio Spurs.

Sam Cassell, Goran Dragic, Rafer Alston, Ryan Anderson, Earl Boykins and Tony Brown suited up for the Rockets and Brooklyn Nets. They are Cell 8 answers.

Players with 20+ PPG in a season for the Houston Rockets include Moses Malone, Elvin Hayes, James Harden, Russell Westbrook and Calvin Murphy. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of today’s grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

