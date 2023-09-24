Which Sixers players have played for Mavericks and Thunder? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 24

The 62nd edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the offseason in full swing, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to begin.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell right with every single attempt. Failure to do so would mean the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

See below for today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Philadelphia 76ers and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the 76ers and OKC Thunder

Cell 3 - Player with 10+ RPG in a season for the 76ers

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Rockets and Thunder

Cell 6 - Player with 10+ RPG in a season for the Rockets

Cell 7 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season for the Dallas Mavericks

Cell 8 - Player with 20+ PPG in a season for the OKC Thunder

Cell 9 - Player with 20+ PPG and 10+ RPG in a season

Answers to the September 24 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Keith Van Horn, J.J. Redick, Christian Wood, Tim Thomas and Jerry Stackhouse. They all played for the Dallas Mavericks and Philadelphia 76ers.

Benoit Benjamin, Dana Barros, Jerami Grant, James Harden, Al Horford and George Hill are Cell 2 answers. They played for the OKC Thunder and Sixers.

Players with 10+ RPGs in a season with the Philadelphia 76ers include Leroy Ellis, Charles Barkley, Moses Malone, Joel Embiid and Billy Cunningham. Any of them will fit well in Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Juwan Howard, Samuel Dalembert, Tyronn Lue, Boban Marjanovic and Steve Novak. They all played for the Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks.

Vernon Maxwell, Kevin Martin, Chris Paul, Dennis Schroder, Ish Smith and Russell Westbrook are Cell 5 answers. They all suited up for the Rockets and OKC Thunder.

Players with 10+ RPGs in a season with the Houston Rockets include Hakeem Olajuwon, Clint Capela, Ralph Sampson, Elvin Hayes and Rudy Tomjanovich. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 7 could be Kristaps Porzingis, Luka Doncic, Kyrie Irving, Dirk Nowitzki, Michael Finley and Jamal Mashburn. They all had 20+ PPG in a season for the Mavericks.

Xavier McDaniel, Ray Allen, Rashard Lewis, Kevin Durant, Gary Payton, Dale Ellis and Tom Chambers hit 20+ PPG in a season for the OKC Thunder. A few of them played with the Thunder when the franchise was based in Seattle and called the SuperSonics. They fit well in Cell 8.

Players with 20+ PPG and 10+ RPG in a season include Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Shaquille O’Neal, Wilt Chamberlain, Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid. They are Cell 9 answers.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed September 24 NBA Immaculate Grid