Which Spurs players also played for Grizzlies and averaged 20+ PPG in a season? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for October 4

The 72nd edition of the NBA Immaculate Grid is out for fans trying to test their basketball knowledge. With the training camp just starting, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the new season to start.

The Immaculate Grid is more stringent than other basketball puzzles, as fans need to get each cell correct with every single try. Failure to do so would mean that the entire grid remains unsolved, thus the term “immaculate,” which is taken from baseball’s immaculate inning.

Here is today’s grid:

Clues to the NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - A player who had stints with the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers

Cell 2 - A player who had stints with the Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 3 - A player who hit 20+ PPG in a season with the San Antonio Spurs

Cell 4 - A player who had stints with the Phoenix Suns and Clippers

Cell 5 - A player who had stints with the Suns and Grizzlies

Cell 6 - A player who hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Suns

Cell 7 - A player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers

Cell 8 - A player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies

Cell 9 - A player who hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Minnesota Timberwolves

Answers to the October 4 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Brent Barry, Derek Anderson, Kevin Duckworth, JaMychal Green, Stephen Jackson and Kawhi Leonard. They all played for the San Antonio Spurs and LA Clippers.

Beno Udrih, Danny Green, Tyler Zeller, Damon Stoudamire, Rudy Gay and Drew Gooden are Cell 2 answers. They played for the Spurs and Memphis Grizzlies.

Keldon Johnson, DeMar DeRozan, Tim Duncan, David Robinson, Tony Parker and George Gervin hit 20+ PPG in a season for the San Antonio Spurs. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 4 could be Sam Cassell, Matt Barnes, Tom Chambers, Grant Hill, Marcin Gortat, Jared Dudley and Eddie House. They all played for the Phoenix Suns and LA Clippers.

Dennis Scott, De’Anthony Melton, Hamed Haddadi, Ish Smith, Seth Curry and Wesley Person are Cell 5 answers. They suited up for the Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Larry Nance, Charles Barkley, Kevin Johnson, Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, Walter Davis and Shawn Marion hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Phoenix Suns. Any of them fit well in Cell 6 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Cell 7 could be Ricky Davis, Jamal Crawford, Ronny Turiaf, Austin Rivers, Andre Miller, Robert Covington and Patrick Beverley. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and LA Clippers.

Marko Jaric, James Johnson, Dante Cunningham, Mike Conley, Darko Milicic, Mike Miller and Anthony Peeler are answers for Cell 8. They suited up for the Timberwolves and Memphis Grizzlies.

Malik Beasley, Andrew Wiggins, Jimmy Butler, Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns and Kevin Garnett hit 20+ PPG in a season for the Minnesota Timberwolves. Any of them fit well in Cell 9 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

Here's the completed October 4 NBA Immaculate Grid