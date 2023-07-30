Which Suns star recorded a triple-double? Today's NBA Crossover Grid Challenge answers for July 30

The NBA Crossover Grid puzzle for July 30 is now available. It's the 32nd day of tackling these unique puzzles.

Today's edition features elements related to the Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers, Memphis Grizzlies, Milwaukee Bucks, second- round draft picks and players who have accomplished a triple-double.

Here are the clues for today's NBA Crossover Grid:

Grid 1 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 2 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 3 - Player who played for the Phoenix Suns and who recorded a triple-double.

Grid 4 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 5 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 6 - Player who played for the Cleveland Cavaliers and who recorded a triple-double.

Grid 7 - Player who was selected in the 2nd round of the Draft and played for the Memphis Grizzlies.

Grid 8 - Player who was selected in the 2nd round of the Draft and played for the Milwaukee Bucks.

Grid 9 - Player who was selected in the 2nd round of the Draft and recorded a triple-double.

The rules of the game are as follows:

Each participant will have nine chances to solve the puzzle. With nine grids in total, making a single incorrect guess will lead to elimination from the game.

Grid three pertains to which Suns player has recorded a triple-double. One of them is Steve Nash.

Here's the NBA Crossover Grid for July 30:

NBA Crossover Grid Challenge: More about Suns player to have recorded a triple-double

NBA Crossover Grid (July 30)

When we look back at the history of the Phoenix Suns, one name stands out as the embodiment of brilliance and basketball artistry: Steve Nash.

His journey with them began in the summer of 2004 when he returned to the team that had drafted him in 1996. The decision to bring him back proved to be a stroke of genius, as Nash's impact on the team was immediate and profound.

During his time in Phoenix, Nash was the conductor of the Suns' "Seven Seconds or Less" offense, a system that focused on quick ball movement, fast breaks and 3-point shooting. Under Nash stewardship, the Suns became one of the most entertaining and high-scoring teams in the league.

Nash's unselfishness and ability to make his teammates better were evident in his back-to-back MVP awards in 2005 and 2006, making him only the 10th player in NBA history to achieve such a feat. His unique blend of scoring and playmaking made him a nightmare for opposing defenses, and his impact on the game went beyond just statistics.

In 2012, Nash departed from the Suns, signing with the LA Lakers. Although he continued to display flashes of brilliance in LA, his time with the Suns remains the pinnacle of his career, where he truly left an unforgettable mark.

