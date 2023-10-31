Which team has Kendrick Nunn signed with? Looking at former LA Lakers guard's career & more

Kendrick Nunn was originally undrafted from the 2018 NBA draft before signing a G-League contract with the Santa Cruz Warriors and later joining the Miami Heat in 2019. With the Heat, he lasted two seasons before being moved to the Los Angeles Lakers and to the Washington Wizards, lasting one season each.

In the four seasons that he played in the league, Nunn averaged 12.1 points (45.1% shooting, including 36.2% from 3-point range), 2.4 assists, and 2.4 rebounds per game.

However, with the start of the 2023-24 NBA season, which team has Kendrick Nunn signed with? According to a Euroleague Basketball article, Nunn is reportedly joining the Panathinaikos as he moves on from his NBA career.

Nunn is set to make his debut in the Turkis Airlines Euroleague after not being signed by an NBA team during the recent offseason. It can be considered common nature for former NBA players to take their talents overseas as they know that they still have a lot left in the tank.

Kendrick Nunn's time in the NBA

With the Miami Heat, Nunn showcased his value as a slasher capable of knocking down jumpers efficiently, especially from beyond the arc. In the two seasons that he played for the Heat, Nunn put up 15.0 points (45.8% shooting, including 36.4% from 3-point range) and 3.0 assists per game.

Additionally, Kendrick Nunn also made the All-Rookie First Team in 2020 after winning numerous Rookie of the Month awards. Following his showing with the Heat, Nunn signed a two-year $10.3 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers in 2021.

However, Nunn suffered a bone bruise knee injury during the 2021 preseason, which resulted in him being out for the rest of the season. In his return during the 2022-23 season, he struggled to match his production with the Heat as he was still fresh from an injury recovery. He managed to put up 6.7 points (40.6% shooting, including 32.5% from 3-point range) in 39 games.

His final stint in the NBA was with the Washington Wizards where he played over 31 games and averaged 14.1 minutes per game. With the Wizards, Kendrick Nunn averaged 7.5 points (44.7% shooting, including 39.2% from 3-point range) per game. Nunn event went on to say how excited he was about the new opportunity after an up-and-down experience with the Lakers.

Despite decent numbers, Nunn failed to fetch an offer by Lakers or another NBA team.