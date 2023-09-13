Which Timberwolves players also played for the Heat and Thunder? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for September 13

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid is out. This is the 51st puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge with.

With the league still in the offseason, the grid has become a favorite among basketball fans. A puzzle each day has kept boredom away for hoop fanatics who can't wait for the upcoming season to begin.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 13 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Kings and Miami Heat

Cell 3 - Player who had stints with the Kings and OKC Thunder

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Blazers

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Heat

Cell 6 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and Thunder

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Blazers

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Heat

Cell 9 - Player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Thunder

Answers to the September 13 NBA Immaculate Grid

Danny Ainge played for several teams, including the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers. He’s an excellent answer for Cell 1. Other choices include Trevor Ariza, Wenyen Gabriel, Brian Grant and Maurice Harkless.

Cell 2 is where Brian Grant, Caron Butler, Mike Bibby, Nemanja Bjelica and Eddie House belong. They all played for the Kings and the Miami Heat.

Reggie Evans, PJ Dozier, George Hill, Jeremy Lamb and Vernon Maxwell played for the Kings and OKC Thunder. They are great answers to Cell 3 of the NBA Immaculate Grid.

Will Perdue, Greg Anthony, Kurt Thomas and Noah Vonleh played for the Chicago Bulls and Portland Trail Blazers. They’re Cell 4 answers. Scottie Pippen is perhaps the easy answer here. After six titles with the Bulls, he was traded to the Houston Rockets before playing for the Blazers.

Jimmy Butler is a popular answer in Cell 5. He had stints with the Bulls and the Miami Heat. Other options include Kendall Gill, Goran Dragic, Derrick Jones Jr., John Salley and Max Strus.

Hersey Hawkins, Brent Barry, Horace Grant, Doug McDermott, Nate Robinson and Vladimir Radmanovic played for the Bulls and OKC Thunder. Cell 6 is where they fit best.

Players with Minnesota Timberwolves-Portland Trail Blazers connections include Jamal Crawford, Robert Covington, Brandon Roy and Mo Williams. They’re Cell 7 answers.

Cell 8 of the NBA Immaculate Grid could be Luol Deng, Ricky Davis, Michael Beasley, Antoine Walker and Christian Laettner. They all played for the Timberwolves and Miami Heat. Kevin Love might be the easy and popular answer here.

Dario Saric, Luke Ridnour, Greg Foster, Kevin Ollie, Ervin Johnson and Randy Foye fit well. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and OKC Thunder. Cell 9 is where they belong.

Here’s the filled-out NBA Immaculate Grid:

