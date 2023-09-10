Which Trail Blazers players had under 5 PPG season? NBA Hoop Grids answers for September 10

The latest edition of the NBA Hoop Grids has dropped. It's time to fill up the slots and find the right answers. Let's get going.

Here's a look at today’s grid:

Clues to the September 10 NBAHoopGrids

Cell 1 – Player who played for the Detroit Pistons and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 2 – Player who played for the Pistons and Chicago Bulls

Cell 3 – Player who played for the Pistons and average 12+ rebounds per game in a season

Cell 4 – Player who played for the Philadelphia 76ers and Trail Blazers

Cell 5 – Player who played for the Sixers and Bulls

Cell 6 – Player who played for the Sixers and averaged 12+ rebounds per game in a season

Cell 7 – Player who played for the Trail Blazers who averaged under 5 points per game in a season

Cell 8 – Player who played for the Bulls who averaged under 5 points per game in a season

Cell 9 – Player who averaged under 5 points per game and 12+ rebounds per game in a season

Answers to the September 10 NBAHoopGrids

Stacey Augmon fits the billing for Cell 1, having played for the Pistons for one season (1996-97) before joining a Trail Blazers squad that made a solid run in the Western Conference in the late 1990s.

Other possible answers here are Rasheed Wallace, who was part of the Blazers along with Augmon and later on helped the Pistons win the 2004 NBA title. More recently, a player who has found himself in such a setting is Jerami Grant, who played two seasons prior with Detroit before joining Portland last year.

Guard Ben Gordon surely comes to mind for Cell 2. He spent five great years in Chicago to start his NBA career then moved to Detroit for the next three.

But a stronger answer for this is no other than ‘The Worm,’ Dennis Rodman, who was a member of the back-to-back NBA champions Pistons side (1989 and 1990) before teaming up later on with Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen in Chicago to win a three-peat from 1996 to 98.

Pistons OG and Basketball Hall-of-Famer Bob Lanier is a shoo-in for Cell 3, having averaged 12+ rebounds for the Pistons for four straight seasons from 1972 to 1975.

Rodman, too, is a great answer, averaging 12+ rebounds for three straight seasons, including 18.7 boards in the 1991-92 season. And so does Ben Wallace, who had five straight 12+ rebound seasons in Detroit from 2001 to 2005.

For Cell 4, player who played for the Sixers and Blazers, Seth Curry is a good answer. The sweet-shooting guard played one season (2018-19) with Portland, where he averaged 7.5 points and 45% shooting from three-point land. Later on, he played for two seasons in Philly, where he posted a career-high 15 ppg in one of his years there.

Grant, too, is a good answer here as apart from playing with the Pistons, he also saw action with the Sixers in his first three years in the Association. He is now with the Blazers. More recently is Matisse Thybulle, who played four years in Philadelphia before joining Portland last season.

For Cell 5, Elton Brand is a good possible answer. He played for Chicago (1999 and 2000) in his first two years in the league and four seasons with Philadelphia (2008-11). He's now the general manager of the Sixers.

You could also go for Croatian legend Toni Kukoc for this. He played for seven seasons in Chicago, helping the Bulls win a three-peat from 1996 to 1998, then moved to Philadelphia for the next two years. Other possible answers are Andre Drummond and Larry Hughes.

Sixers legend Charles Barkley, undeniably, is a strong suit for Cell 6. ‘The Round Mound of Rebound’ averaged 12+ rebounds in a season three times is his eight-year tenure with the Sixers, including a career-high 14.6 caroms in the 1986-87 seasons.

Wilt Chamberlain is another solid answer here, having collared rebounds north of 22+ in the 1960s. Moses Malone is another, grabbing 12+ rebounds per game for three straight years from 1983 to 1985. Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid, too, recently accomplished such a feat of grabbing 12+ rebounds in a season.

Anfernee Simons is fitting in Cell 7. He averaged under five points per game(PPG) in his rookie season with the Blazers in 2018-19 before steadily increasing his numbers to a career-high 21.1 points last season.

Nassir Little is another good answer here. He was selected 15th overall by the Blazers in the 2019 draft and did not score over five points until his third year in the league.

For Cell 8, you can go with Jason Caffey, who averaged 3.2 points in his rookie year with the Bulls, which won the NBA title that year.

While in the possible solution provided below DeAndre Jordan was given, Rodman is better for Cell 9. In his final year in the NBA in 1999-2000, he played for the Dallas Mavericks for 12 games and averaged 2.8 points and 14.3 rebounds. (Note: DeAndre Jordan did not average under 5 points and 12+ rebounds at the same in his career.)

Here's the filled-out NBAHoopsGrid:

