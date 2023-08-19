Which Warriors player also played for the Brooklyn Nets and Philadelphia 76ers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 19

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 26th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 19 Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Warriors and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 3 - All-NBA player who also played for the Warriors

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Chicago Bulls and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Bulls and 76ers

Cell 6 - All-NBA player who also played for the Bulls

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Miami Heat and Brooklyn Nets

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Heat and Philadelphia 76ers

Cell 9 - All-NBA player who also played for the Miami Heat

Answers to the August 19 NBA Immaculate Grid

Cell 1 could be Jeremy Lin. He started his career with the Golden State Warriors and later played for the Brooklyn Nets. Kevin Durant and De’Angelo Russell are also obvious answers. They both played for the Nets and the Warriors.

Andre Iguodala is the popular answer for Cell 2. He started his career in Philly before winning four championships with the Dubs. Alec Burks is probably not an obvious answer. He played 48 games for the Warriors and 18 games for the Sixers during the 2019-20 season.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson will likely be the most popular choices for Cell 3. During the Warriors’ dynasty, they’ve made multiple All-NBA selections. Chris Mullin is a great answer here. The Hall of Famer made it to four such teams.

Brian Scalabrine and Keith Bogans are not obvious names that are great for Cell 4. Scalabrine was with the Nets when the team was based in New Jersey and then later played for the Chicago Bulls. Bogans, meanwhile, first played for Chicago before taking his talents to New Jersey.

Elton Brand and Nikola Vucevic are great choices for Cell 5. Vucevic is the Bulls’ starting center but he started his career with the Philadelphia 76ers. Brand, on the other hand, was the No. 1 pick of the 1999 draft and played in Chicago for two seasons. He also had five seasons in Philly.

Michael Jordan and Scottie Pippen are likely the easy answers for Cell 6. The legendary Bulls players had multiple All-NBA selections. Derrick Rose is also included on this list as he was on that enviable group when he won the MVP award.

P.J. Brown and Goran Dragic are excellent choices for Cell 7. Both had stints with the Nets and the Heat at different points in their respective careers. Brown’s first seven years in the league were divided between New Jersey and Miami. Meanwhile, Dragic became an All-Star with the Heat before he switched teams the past few years. One of those teams was the Brooklyn Nets.

Jimmy Butler, Josh Richardson, Dewayne Dedmon and P.J. Tucker are popular options for Cell 8. They’ve all been members of the Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat in their careers.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James are the obvious answers for Cell 9. Alonzo Mourning, though, also belongs in this category. “Zo” was a two-time All-NBA team member and also played for the Heat.

Here's the filled-out August 19 Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 19 Immaculate Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)