Which Warriors star played for the Celtics and Trail Blazers? NBA Immaculate Grid answers for August 23

The latest NBA Immaculate Grid has been released. This is the 30th puzzle that fans have been trying to test their basketball knowledge on.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Clues to the August 23 NBA Immaculate Grid:

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the OKC Thunder and Boston Celtics

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Thunder and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 3 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season and played for the Thunder

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Boston Celtics

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 6 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season and played for the Jazz

Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics

Cell 8 - Player who had stints with the Warriors and Portland Trail Blazers

Cell 9 - Player who averaged 10+ RPG in a season and played for the Warriors

Answers to the August 23 NBA Immaculate Grid

For Cell 1, Ryan Gomes, Kendrick Perkins, Dennis Schroder and Ray Allen are great fits. They all played for the OKC Thunder and the Boston Celtics. In Allen’s case, he was with the Seattle Supersonics before becoming part of the Celtics’ 2008 championship team.

Carmelo Anthony is likely the popular answer for Cell 2. He was with the Thunder and then later played for the Portland Trail Blazers. Enes Freedom, Rick Brunson, Raymond Felton, Detlef Schrempf and Kurt Thomas are also great options here.

Russell Westbrook is the easy answer for Cell 3. He had multiple seasons with 10+ RPG with the OKC Thunder. Shawn Kemp, Jack Sikma, Michael Cage and Spencer Haywood are also excellent options here.

Gordon Hayward, Kelly Olynyk, Jae Crowder, Al Jefferson, Joe Johnson and Jonas Jerebko are best fits for Cell 4. They had stints with the Boston Celtics and Utah Jazz in the NBA.

Hassan Whiteside, Kris Dunn, Ronnie Price, Earl Watson and Sasha Pavlovic donned the Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers jerseys in their careers. Any of them will be great for Cell 5.

Rudy Gobert and Karl Malone are the obvious answers for Cell 6. They had multiple seasons averaging 10+ RPG while with the Utah Jazz. Carlos Boozer, Mark Eaton and Rick Kelley are superb options here.

Tony Delk, Brian Shaw, Robert Parish, Mickael Pietrus and Jermaine O’Neal are rare answers for Cell 7. They each had time spent with the Golden State Warriors and Boston Celtics in the NBA.

Gary Payton II went from the Warriors to the Blazers and then back to the Warriors. He’s an obvious answer for Cell 8. Jim Jackson, Clifford Robinson, Jarrett Jack and Jamal Crawford all retired having also played for both the Dubs and the Blazers.

Andrew Bogut, Ralph Sampson, Nate Thurmond, Tyrone Hill and Danny Fortson are some names with 10+ RPG in a season and played for the Warriors.

Here’s the filled-out August 23 NBA Immaculate Grid:

The completed August 23 NBA Immaculate Grid

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)