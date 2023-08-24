Which Warriors stars played for the Jazz and Timberwolves? NBA HoopGrids answers for August 24

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz.

Here’s a look at today’s grid:

Expand Tweet

Clues to the August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Utah Jazz and Chicago Bulls

Cell 2 - Player who had stints with the Jazz and Golden State Warriors

Cell 3 - Player in the top 30 in points in a season and played for the Jazz

Cell 4 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls

Cell 5 - Player who had stints with the Timberwolves and Golden State Warriors

Cell 6 - Player in the top 30 in points in a season and played for the Timberwolves

Cell 7 - Kobe Bryant’s former teammate who also played for the Chicago Bulls

Cell 8 - Bryant’s former teammate who also played for the Golden State Warriors

Cell 9 - Bryant’s former teammate who was top-30 in scoring in a single season

Answers to the August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle

Donyell Marshall and Kyle Korver are great fits for Cell 1. They had stints with the Chicago Bulls and the Utah Jazz in their NBA careers.

For Cell 2, Jonas Jerebko, Brandon Rush and Richard Jefferson are excellent choices. They donned the Jazz and Golden State Warriors jerseys before. Coincidentally, each of them played just one season for Utah.

Al Jefferson is a name best suited for Cell 3. He was top-30 in points in a season and played for the Utah Jazz as well.

Zach LaVine and Jimmy Butler are popular answers for Cell 4. They were traded for each other in 2018. Excellent options here are Kris Dunn, Luc Longley and Fred Hoiberg. The trio also had a chance to play for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Chicago Bulls.

Andrew Wiggins, the current Golden State Warriors star is the easy choice for Cell 5. Before his stint with the Dubs, he also played for the Timberwolves. Nemanja Bjelica, Jacob Evans and Latrell Sprewell are great options here as well.

For Cell 6, Christian Laettner is a superb answer. The former Duke superstar played nearly four seasons in Minnesota and was a top-30 in points in a season in his NBA career.

Pau Gasol is likely the player most fans remember as a former teammate of Kobe Bryant and also played for the Chicago Bulls. Some may have forgotten that Carlos Boozer and Metta World Peace also shared the same experience. They’re all suited for Cell 7. World Peace was still known as Ron Artest when he was with the Bulls.



Antawn Jamison, Nick Van Exel and D’Angelo Russell were all former teammates of the “Black Mamba” and also played for the Golden State Warriors. Cell 8 is where they fit best.

Derek Harper, also another former teammate of Kobe Bryant, was top 30 in points in a season. He is great for Cell 9.

Here's the filled-out August 24 NBA HoopGrids puzzle:

The completed NBA HoopGrids puzzle

