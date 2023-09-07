Which Wizards players also played for the Sixers and the Blazers? NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 7

Today (Sept. 7) marks the 71st edition of NBA Crossover Grid’s daily NBA-themed grid challenges. The grids have been keeping basketball fans entertained throughout the dog days of the offseason.

With new grids being dropped daily, fans can occasionally need help completing the entire grid.

So, on that note, here is a quick summary of today’s clues:

Grid Square 1: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid Square 2: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 3: NBA player who has played for the Washington Wizards and has made 6+ 3-pointers in a single game.

Grid Square 4: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid Square 5: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 6: NBA player who has played for the Dallas Mavericks and has made 6+ 3-pointers in a single game.

Grid Square 7: NBA player who has been teammates with Rajon Rondo and has played for the Philadelphia 76ers.

Grid Square 8: NBA player who has been teammates with Rajon Rondo and has played for the Portland Trail Blazers.

Grid Square 9: NBA player who has been teammates with Rajon Rondo and has made 6+ 3-pointers in a single game.

Here's today’s full NBA Crossover Grid:

Here is a closer look at Grids 1 and 2: Washington Wizards players who have played for the Philadelphia 76ers and the Portland Trail Blazers.

Veteran point guard Ish Smith has played for the Wizards and the Sixers. Smith played three seasons in Washington from 2019 to 2021. He also played for Philadelphia in 2015 and 2016.

Meanwhile, former 18-year veteran forward Trevor Ariza played for the Wizards and Trail Blazers. Ariza played three seasons with Washington from 2012 to 2014 and in the 2018-19 season. Ariza later played for Portland in 2020.

Here is an example of a completed version of today’s NBA Crossover Grid:

NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 7

More NBA Crossover Grid answers for September 7

Former Philadelphia 76ers center Dwight Howard

Other players who have played for the Washington Wizards and the Philadelphia 76ers include Dwight Howard, Danuel House Jr., Kwame Brown, Larry Hughes and Raul Neto.

Meanwhile, Andre Miller, Rod Strickland, Byron Irvin, Kevin Duckworth and Terry Dischinger have all suited up for the Washington Wizards and the Portland Trail Blazers.