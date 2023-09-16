Which Wolves stars played for the Spurs and spent more than 5 seasons with a team? NBA HoopGrids answers for September 16

The latest NBA HoopGrids puzzle has been released. With the league still in the offseason, fans have had fun testing their basketball knowledge with this daily trivia quiz. The grid has become a hit among hardcore hoop fanatics, as it stretches the limits of their familiarity with players and teams.
Every day brings a new challenge, which makes the puzzles all the more interesting. Here is the latest basketball test to solve:
Clues to the September 16 NBA HoopGrids
Cell 1 - Player who had stints with the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs
Cell 2 - Player who spent 5+ seasons with the Timberwolves
Cell 3 - Kawhi Leonard’s former teammate who also played for the Timberwolves
Cel 4 - Player who had stints with the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs
Cell 5 - Player who spent 5+ seasons with the Hawks
Cell 6 - Kawhi Leonard’s former teammate who also played for the Hawks
Cell 7 - Player who had stints with the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs
Cell 8 - Player who spent 5+ seasons with the Raptors
Cell 9 - Kawhi Leonard’s former teammate who also played for the Raptors
Answers to the September 16 NBA HoopGrids puzzle
The Cell 1 answers could be Dante Cunningham, Tyrone Corbin and Anthony Tolliver. They all played for the Minnesota Timberwolves and San Antonio Spurs.
Corey Brewer played 337 games in nearly six seasons for the Minnesota Timberwolves. He’s a great fit in Cell 2 of the NBA HoopGrids. Other options here include Dean Garrett, Rasho Nesterovic and Andrew Wiggins. Kevin Garnett is easily the most popular answer here. “The Big Ticket” donned the Timberwolves jersey for 14 seasons.
Gary Neal and Kawhi Leonard were teammates for two seasons with the San Antonio Spurs before Neal played for the Minnesota Timberwolves. The journeyman point guard is an excellent answer to Cell 3. Kyle Anderson and Kevin Martin are also options here.
Theo Ratliff, Steve Smith, Speedy Claxton and Tracy McGrady all played for the Atlanta Hawks and San Antonio Spurs. They’re Cell 4 answers.
The Cell 5 answers could be Lenny Wilkens, Jason Terry, Dennis Schroder and Marvin Williams. They suited up for the Hawks for 5+ seasons. Wilkens played eight seasons for the Hawks when the team was still based in St. Louis.
Boris Diaw played two seasons for the Hawks before eventually winning the 2014 NBA championship with the San Antonio Spurs alongside Kawhi Leonard. He is an excellent choice for Cell 6. Other options here include Stephen Jackson, Tiago Splitter and Marco Belinelli.
Cell 7 of the NBA HoopGrids could include Cory Joseph, Hedo Turkoglu, Alvin Robertson, Jakob Poeltl and Thaddeus Young. They all played for the Toronto Raptors and San Antonio Spurs.
O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, DeMar DeRozan, Alvin Williams, Amir Johnson and Jose Calderon played 5+ seasons for the Raptors. Any of them will fit well in Cell 8.
Kawhi Leonard played one season with the Toronto Raptors and incredibly delivered a championship. Some of his teammates on that team were Danny Green, Marc Gasol, Serge Ibaka, Jeremy Lin, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet and Jonas Valanciunas. They are suited best for Cell 9.
Here’s the filled-out NBA HoopGrids:
