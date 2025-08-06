  • home icon
  • "While drinking beer all offseason" - NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic's jaw-dropping statline in EuroBasket preview

"While drinking beer all offseason" - NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic's jaw-dropping statline in EuroBasket preview

By Reign Amurao
Published Aug 06, 2025 23:09 GMT
NBA fans react to Nikola Jokic's performance for Serbia (Image Source: IMAGN)

Denver Nuggets standout Nikola Jokic maintains his supremacy in international arenas. Last year, Jokic was an active member of the Serbian national team during the 2024 Paris Olympics. This time, the three-time MVP has suited up for his country for the 2025 EuroBasket tournament.

Jokic doesn't change his approach, whether he's playing in the NBA or overseas. He still gets his usual numbers in points, rebounds and assists. During an exhibition game against Bosnia, the Nuggets star showcased why he's still considered by many as the best player in the world.

The seven-time All-Star had 20 points, 19 rebounds and nine assists. Although he didn't get the triple-double, fans were still surprised with the numbers.

On X, fans reacted to Jokic's jaw-dropping performance in a friendly game before the real tournament begins.

"While drinking Beer all offseason too 😂😂😂," a fan said.
"The Joker warming up for the Eurobasket 🔥" another fan was excited.
"Wow that's crazy and he wasn't even trying either," one fan commented.

Other fans referenced how Nikola Jokic doesn't care about playing basketball.

"lmfao he don’t even care abt this shit & he the best wow that’s lowkey unfair i’m hating!" someone commented.
"Im telling you, he wasn't even trying to stat pad," a comment read.
"if he doesn’t like ball so much why does he keep playing for the national team?" another fan commented.

On August 28, Jokic and the Serbian squad will play their first tournament match against Estonia. They belong to Group A with Portugal, Latvia, Turkey and the Czech Republic.

The Lakers trying land Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo

There's no denying that the LA Lakers are still a top destination for any free agent star. According to the Third Apron, there could be a chance that the Lakers might open up cap space to sign Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo in 2027.

This offseason, LA has only signed players to two-year contracts to have enough cap space for the 2027 free agency. This is because they reportedly want to pursue big-name players like Jokic and Antetokounmpo.

But how can the Lakers make room for two max contract stars?

"The Lakers project with close to $50 million in cap space with their current salary obligations, if Doncic is on a maximum extension, and if Reaves’ second-year salary is in the mid-$30 million range. That figure could increase to $60 million if they could get off Jarred Vanderbilt’s $13.3 million salary for that season," the publication said.

Even with enough cap space, there's no guarantee that Nikola Jokic and Giannis Antetokounmpo will join forces with Doncic. Jokic seems loyal to the Nuggets, the same can be said about Antetokounmpo, who hasn't requested a trade from the Milwaukee Bucks yet.

