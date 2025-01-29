While father LeBron James' NBA legacy grows, Bronny James continues making unwanted history with this record

LeBron James and Bronny James created history when they stepped on an NBA court together on Oct. 22 and became the first-ever father-son duo to play in the NBA together. However, not much has been seen of the father-son duo ever since.

Bronny James has appeared in only 13 games this season and has started in none of them. However, a 55th pick not starting in the lineup is an expected outcome, but failing to perform in the chances he was given is a let down for the team.

LeBron James' oldest son is averaging 0.3 points, 0.4 rebounds and 0.3 assists on 6.3% shooting from the field this season. According to Statsmuse, Bronny James has the worst field goal shooting percentage this season among those who have had 10 or more opportunities.

He is followed by D.J. Carton from the Toronto Raptors who sits at 14.3%, almost twice the field goal percentage compared to Bronny. Meanwhile, Bronny's father LeBron James is expanding his legacy every week by delivering stunning performances that question the effects of aging on him.

The 40-year-old is averaging 23.8 points, 7.6 rebounds and 9.0 assists with an impressive 51.3% field-goal shooting percentage. Bronny's rookie season has made it clear that King James' son may have made it to the NBA but it would take some time before he can make a noticeable impact.

"Didn’t Play Well": JJ Redick reflects on Bronny James' performance against the 76ers amid LeBron James' dominance

The LA Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76ers on Tuesday and the game resulted in a disappointing 118-104 loss for the Purple and Gold. After the game, JJ Redick attended a post-game conference where he reflected on the first-quarter chance he gave to Bronny James.

After his initial struggles on the main roster, Bronny was sent to Lakers' G-league associate, South Bay Lakers. The rookie performed great in his G-league stint and posted a career-high 31 points against Rip City Remix on Saturday. However, he fumbled on his comeback to the main roster on Tuesday.

Bronny remained scoreless and Redick accepted that the rookie did not play well.

"He didn’t play well. But he’s been playing great in the stay-ready games and he’s been playing great in the G. I have confidence, but obviously didn’t provide that at a high level."

On the other hand, LeBron James delivered a stunning performance in the disappointing loss. King James scored 31 points, collected eight rebounds and dished out nine assists.

