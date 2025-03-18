"White boy magic on Lakers is strong" - Ex-NBA champ dismisses Kevin Durant-LeBron James potential pairing as unrealistic trade scenario

Kevin Durant, a star for the Phoenix Suns, has been at the center of trade rumors as the summer of 2025 approaches. Speculation began when his name surfaced in last-minute trade discussions. Many are anticipating KD's next move and the team he might join if the franchise trades him.

In the recent episode of "All The Smoke Unplugged," former NBA player Matt Barnes discussed the topic of Durant's next move in the offseason. He asked his co-host, Geno, where he thinks the 15-time All-Star will play for the 2025-26 NBA season.

“If KD were to move, do you see any particular landing spaces? And don’t say the Lakers. Let’s be realistic,” Barnes asked his co-host (12:12).

Geno suggested that KD could join the Houston Rockets and the OKC Thunder. However, the two eventually discussed a potential team-up between Durant and LeBron James with the LA Lakers.

“What would you have to give up for that? You’d have to give up AR. And before you want to give up AR but I think he’s shown you, that white boy Magic on the Laker team is strong.

Given how Austin Reaves has performed well as the Lakers' third option behind James and Luka Doncic, Barnes shut down the possibility of Durant joining them. Having the 6-foot-11 forward with them would mean the front office has to move one of the top three players on the team.

Trading James is out of the picture and Doncic is the team's future, which is why he won't be traded. That leaves the Lakers to consider Reaves as a trade asset for Durant if it ever comes down to that.

“I don’t see him going to the Lakers, I don’t think you really do, either. But you can be hopeful.”

What should the Lakers do if they want to trade for Kevin Durant?

Kevin Durant increases a team's chances of winning titles. One team that might profit from having Durant on their roster is the Lakers. However, trading for Durant presents challenges, as the team must be able to match his salary.

According to a post from Forbes' Evan Sidery, the Lakers would need to give up multiple players to absorb KD's substantial contract. The two-time champion is set to earn $54.7 million next season, which is the final year of his four-year, $194 million contract with the Suns.

Los Angeles will need to match his contract with Reaves, Rui Hachimura, Gabe Vincent and Maxi Kleber. Together, the Lakers can collect $54.6 million.

