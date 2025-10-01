  • home icon
  • "White Zion," "Bout to get swole again": Fans show no mercy trolling Luka Doncic after he spotted at In-N-Out burger amid training camp 

By Reign Amurao
Published Oct 01, 2025 22:32 GMT
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
Fans react to a reported Luka Doncic sighting (Image Source: IMAGN)

Over the summer, LA Lakers star Luka Doncic went viral for transforming his body ahead of the 2025-26 NBA season. For most of his career, he was criticized for having a lack of physical conditioning. But he changed that narrative when he posed for the cover of Men's Health looking fit.

Fans were initially excited with the way Doncic transformed himself. Even the Lakers couldn't believe it and issued their support. The Slovenian star was the talk of the town simply because he changed his body.

Recently, the 6-foot-6 guard has gone viral again. But it's not because of his new fit bod. But because of where fans saw him. The NBA star was reportedly seen at an In-N-Out Burger spot recently. It goes against his new chapter, where he's supposed to be doing mostly healthy stuff.

Following this sighting, fans revealed their thoughts on where the former Dallas Mavericks star was seen. Most of them trolled the five-time All-Star for being at a fast-food spot during the middle of the Lakers' training camp. Here are some of what the fans said.

"White Zion," a fan compared him to New Orleans Pelicans star Zion Williamson.
"About to get swole again 😅😅" another fan commented.
"Went on a world tour to try to convince people he’s skinny just to get caught at the drive thru 😭😭😭😭," one fan said.

Other fans defended Luka Doncic for eating what he wants.

"Let him have his cheat day bro😭," someone commented.
"God forbid somebody wanna get a cheeseburger 😂😂," a comment read.
"He was only going there to get some lettuce leaves! People really gotta stop and know the facts," one fan pointed out.

Luka Doncic talked about the difference following his body transformation

Before Luka Doncic's body changed, he was still a problem for defenses. Despite the criticism of not being in the best shape, Doncic was still no match for most defenders in the league.

During the team's Media Day on Monday, the five-time All-NBA star talked to the media about his body transformation. He also told them the difference he felt after the change.

"I would just say way less tired. Probably a little quicker because of that. Obviously, in Europe it’s a 40-minute game, in NBA it’s 48. But we play a lot of games in not so many days, so I think fatigue is the biggest thing for me right now," Doncic said.
Fans have only seen Luka Doncic in action during the 2025 EuroBasket. He suited up for the Slovenian men's national basketball team and put on a show for the fans.

Now, the fans are looking forward to seeing him in action for the Lakers. The LA team has its first preseason game on Friday against the Phoenix Suns at Acrisure Arena.

