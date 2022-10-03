Who are Adelaide 36ers? Taking a close look at the Australian outfit which beat the Phoenix Suns in pre-season friendly

The NBA world is in awe right now as the Phoenix Suns suffered a humiliating defeat by an NBL team. The Adelaide 36ers, also known as the Sixers, proved that they compete with NBA teams. The game concluded with a final score of 134-124. Despite having no bearing coming into next season, the Suns' defeat will surely affect their momentum moving forward.

The Adelaide 36ers are an Australian professional basketball team in the NBL. They are currently the only team from South Australia. It's also worth noting that the NBL is still a very small league at this point, with 10 teams in total. These teams typically play 36 games every season.

Adelaide 36ers defeat the Phoenix Suns

Adelaide 36ers v Phoenix Suns

Given the duration of the NBL season compared to the NBA's grueling schedule, it's definitely a surprise to see the Adelaide 36ers beat the Suns. The 36ers have now become a part of basketball history. This was only the fifth time in the last decade that an NBA team has lost in an international exhibition match.

While it may be a huge milestone for the NBL team, it's also just as disappointing for the Phoenix Suns. With Chris Paul and Devin Booker leading the offense, it's only natural that people were expecting a dominant performance from the Suns.

The Phoenix Suns had all the advantages in their game against the 36ers — home court, more experience as a team and a lineup consisting of All-Star caliber players. It was a tough bout which the basketball world will remember for some time.

The first quarter was a close one. Devin Booker got Phoenix rolling with his elite scoring potential. Adelaide’s seven-time club MVP Daniel Johnson, however, showed why he is one of the premier scorers in the NBL. He connected on his first two shots, including a 3-point shot. The 36ers ended the first quarter with a 33-28 lead.

The second quarter got worse for the Suns as the 36ers consistently made shots from deep. While Booker and Bridges gave the team some boost, 36ers' 3-point shooting kept them in front at half-time.

Phoenix opened the second half with six points, but Adelaide quickly responded thanks to 3-pointers from Franks and Randall II. The Australian side shot an impressive 55.8% from long range to deny Phoenix a win.

Craig Randall II scored 35 points while Robert Franks had 32 points and seven rebounds. Without a doubt, it was an impressive victory for the Adelaide 36ers.

The question now is, can the Phoenix Suns bounceback from a heartbreaking loss against an NBL team?

