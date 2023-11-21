Who is Anfernee Simons's alleged baby mama Aaleeyah Petty? Exploring more as Trail Blazers star's picture with girlfriend emerges

Aaleeyah Petty is an Instagram model with over 1.4 million followers. She describes herself as an entrepreneur and regularly posts fashion and lifestyle content on her account.

Most basketball fans know her more as someone who has reportedly dated several well-known personalities, particularly NBA players. Petty was also rumored to have dated Justin Combs, P. Diddy’s son.

Petty has grabbed headlines again among basketball fans. She recently posted on IG:

+1 coming 02.24

Aaleeyah Petty is pregnant and posted photos of a baby shower. Barstool Sports had the juicy report:

“Anfernee Simmons from the Portland Trail Blazers was present at her baby shower. Although Petty attempted to conceal his face in the photos, his tattoos and other family members’ pictures gave away his identity via Wags Unfiltered.”

In 2019, Petty gave birth to her son, Brenton. For nearly three years, she kept the identity of the boy’s father a secret. Many thought that the dad was Phoenix Suns superstar guard Devin Booker, who was dating Kendall Jenner.

It wasn’t until 2021 that Aaleeyah Petty admitted having a brief relationship with Brandon Ingram. The New Orleans Pelicans forward, it turned out, was Brenton’s father. There were a few photos that surfaced online showing Ingram FaceTiming the boy.

One rumored reason for Petty’s refusal to divulge the identity of the boy’s father was her uncertainty. She was reportedly unsure who the dad was. This time, though, she is 100% sure Anfernee Simons is the one.

Anfernee Simons is on track to return to play early next month for the Portland Trail Blazers

Anfernee Simons tore the UCL in his right thumb against the Orlando Magic late last month. The Portland Trail Blazers announced that he will sit out for at least 4-6 weeks. The combo guard had a successful operation on Oct. 31 and is reportedly recovering well.

Two days ago, Simons was a participant in on-court drills with the Blazers. There was no splint or cast on his right hand. Portland coach Chauncey Billups said that 2-3 weeks is the likely timeframe before he returns.

Anfernee Simons continues to ramp up his conditioning for a potential return early in December. Billups will hope to get in top shape quickly and find his rhythm. He's expected to play a key role for the team following the departure of Damian Lillard.

While he's getting ready, he’s also reportedly spending more time with Aaleeyah Petty who just announced her pregnancy.