Who is Antoine Davis and how does he put Pete Maravich’s NCCA record in jeopardy? 

NBA legend Pete Maravich was one of the most dominant collegiate players in NCAA history.

In three years while playing for the LSU Tigers (with freshmen ineligible at the time), Maravich averaged north of 40 points per game in each season. His junior season saw "Pistol Pete" average 44.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 6.2 assists per game while shooting 44.7%.

Many believe that Maravich's career average of 44.2 ppg will never be touched. But Detroit Mercy's guard Antoine Davis is chasing down another record that has been held by the legendary guard.

Detroit guard Antoine Davis closing in on Pete Maravich for historic record

Can Antoine Davis pass the record of the legendary Pete Maravich?

Pete Maravich has held the NCAA scoring record of 3,667 career points. That record could be in jeopardy if Detroit's Antoine Davis can continue to put up eye-opening numbers.

Davis is having another outstanding season. He's averaging 27.9 ppg in his fifth season. After Sunday's games, Davis trails Maravich's record by 124 points. Detroit's regular season only containts two more games.

Pat Forde @ByPatForde New Forde Minutes First Half: Storylines for the stretch run. UNC trying to avoid a historic bust; Pistol Pete's record within range; Big 12 hegemony; ACC vulnerability; squeezing the mid-majors (again); agents of chaos. Plus, the heavy-load leaders. bit.ly/3Kl7xqY New Forde Minutes First Half: Storylines for the stretch run. UNC trying to avoid a historic bust; Pistol Pete's record within range; Big 12 hegemony; ACC vulnerability; squeezing the mid-majors (again); agents of chaos. Plus, the heavy-load leaders. bit.ly/3Kl7xqY

From there, Mercy will be guaranteed at least one conference tournament game. That means that at the minimum, Davis will have three more games to attempt to pass Maravich's record. If he only has three more games on his slate, Davis would have to average an eye-opening 41.7 ppg over that span to break the record.

The chances are that Maravich's record will remain strong for the foreseeable future. But Antoine Davis is no stranger to putting up some jaw-dropping performances himself. In his last five games, Davis is averaging 35.2 ppg while shooting 47.1% from 3-point range.

Poll : 0 votes