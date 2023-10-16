Who is the artist partnering with Steph Curry’s Underrated Golf? Exploring more as Warriors star honors Hispanic Heritage Month

Golden State Warrior Star, Steph Curry, is recognized not just for his amazing basketball talents, but also for his passion for golf. He has played an important role in promoting the sport among young people and in making golf more accessible to them.

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, Steph Curry's Underrated Golf has collaborated with Hector Covarrubias, a renowned artist recognized for his bright murals that frequently portray cultural and social themes. Covarrubias' work is well-known around the world, and he has taken part in a number of international events, including the Meeting of Styles.

Steph Curry launched the Underrated Tour in 2019 as a basketball showcase for players who might not have been scouted by college coaches otherwise. A year later, he founded Underrated Golf with the goal of providing young golfers with equity, access, and opportunity.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The tour, which is available to junior golfers aged 12 to 18, consists of four regional tournaments followed by a tour championship at Lake Merced Golf Club in San Francisco, California.

Partnerships with many organizations have aided the Underrated Golf program. One such collaboration is with KPMG, which has helped to improve the project by providing a mentoring and leadership development program for juniors.

Hector Covarrubias partners with Steph Curry's Underrated Golf

COVA with one of his murals (via Instagram)

Hector Covarrubias, also known as COVA, is a Mexican artist based in San Jose, California. He is a multidisciplinary artist who specializes in muralism, and his work is well-known in Mexico and the United States.

His murals can be seen at schools, universities, galleries, businesses, and private homes. COVA's art is a fusion of modern and abstract forms with a hint of surrealism, inspired by Mexican mythology and traditions. His past experience as an architect has aided his creative approach. COVA's work seeks to tell stories and elicit emotions.

Steph Curry in his underrated golf campaign (via Instagram)

Underrated Golf, founded by the Warriors guard and Hector's partnership, is a celebration of diversity and inclusivity, with a focus on Hispanic ancestry. This collaboration demonstrates Curry's commitment to making golf more accessible to underrated populations and to promoting diversity in the sport.

Steph Curry uses his clout to impact positive change in sports, offering opportunities for young players and cultivating a sense of community and mutual respect among varied groups.

His efforts go beyond simply offering possibilities; also contribute to the development of a welcoming and respected sporting community. As this collaboration unfolds, it will be interesting to see the remarkable synergy between Curry’s sports initiatives and Covarrubias’ artistic prowess in shaping up this much-anticipated campaign.