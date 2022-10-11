Who is Ashley Banks and how is she related to Ben Gordon? All you need to know

Ashley Banks is a businesswoman based in Los Angeles who was in a relationship with former NBA star Ben Gordon. Banks is the owner of ibeslanginrox.com, which offers holistic devices, holistic spiritual cleansing and well-being services. She is also a jewelry designer and an artist. Banks is listed as the Senior Vice President of A&R at Para Music Group and the Director of Sales at Blazetrak.

Former NBA star Ben Gordon was recently arrested for assaulting his 10-year-old son at La Guardia airport in Los Angeles. His son was later taken to a nearby hospital for an examination by his aunt. With the British native in the news, Banks' name also came up.

Ashley is the ex-girlfriend of the former Chicago Bulls shooting guard. The couple dated for a couple of years before parting ways in 2019.

In an interview he gave to the Players' Tribune in 2020, Ben Gordon spoke about his mental health issues. The former NBA Rookie of the Year winner also revealed his thoughts about committing suicide as he struggled to cope with his mental health issues.

Ben Gordon's NBA career

Ben Gordon played in the NBA for 11 seasons and made around $85 million in salary. The UConn athlete came into the league after leading the Huskies to the NCAA championship in 2004. The Chicago Bulls selected Gordon with the 3rd overall pick in the 2004 NBA draft.

Gordon won the NBA Rookie of the Year and NBA Sixth Man of the Year in his rookie season. He became the first rookie in NBA history to win the NBA's Sixth Man of the Year award.

Gordon played for the Bulls for five seasons. The Bulls had not won 30 games in any regular season since Jordan's retirement. They won 47 games in his rookie season. The Bulls made the playoffs for the first time since general manager Jerry Klause broke up the dynasty in 1998.

Gordon then signed with the Detroit Pistons and played three seasons in 'Motor City.' During his playing days in Detroit, he suffered an ankle injury that required surgery. The injury affected his explosiveness and started his downward spiral.

His injuries started creeping up on him continuously and eventually derailed his NBA career. Gordon was traded several times but didn't end up impacting any team. He also represented his home country in the EuroBasket qualifiers in 2017. Gordon averaged 14.9 points per game in his career.

