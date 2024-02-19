Who is Babyface? Closer look at 2024 NBA All-Star Game's US national anthem singer

Before the 2024 NBA All-Star Game tipped off, the national anthem was sung for the United States and Canada. For the rendition of the US, an Indiana music icon performed for the sold out crowd.

Kenneth Brian Edmonds is better known for his stage name, Babyface. Among the accomplishments he already has, the singer and songwriter can now add NBA All-Star game performer to his resumé.

Babyface is a native of Indianapolis, Indiana, home of this year's All-Star festivities. He began making music in 1974, and is still going to this day. Babyface got his name from a fellow singer, who began calling him that because of his youthful looks.

For most of his career, Babyface wrote and produced R&B and soul music. He's also tested his luck at acting, most notably appearing in "Beverley Hills, 90210." One of Babyface's biggest venturess now is his record label that he launched in 2009. "Soda Pop Records" has signed multiple R&B artists over the years.

Here is the full video of Babyface performing the national anthem at the NBA All-Star Game:

NBA All-Star Game national anthem performers over the years:

Every year, the NBA All-Star game likes to bring in a performer from the host city to perform the national anthem. Over the years, countless famous musicians have snug to kick off one of the biggest games of the year.

Before Babyface performed on Sunday night, there is a look at some of the performers from the past decade.

2023: Jewel

2022: Macy Gray

2021: Gladys Knight

2020: Chaka Khan

2019: Anthony Hamilton

2018: Fergie

2017: Jon Batiste

2016: Ne-Yo

2015: Queen Latifa

2014: Gary Clark Jr.

2013: John Legend

Of all these performances, one stands out above the rest. That being Fergie, who sung the national anthem before the 2018 NBA All-Star Game. Her rendition went viral on social media, but for the wrong reasons.

While see was singing, the broadcast panned to some of the players who were getting ready to perform. Among those was Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who got caught laughing at the performance.

Steph Curry and Klay Thompson were also caught doing their best trying not to be caught laughing at Fergie.

Looking deeper into history, there is a litnay of big names who have sung the national anthem at the All-Star game. Some of the most notable include Marvin Gaye, Micahel Bolton, Shania Twain and Beyonce.