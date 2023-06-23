Who is better between Amen and Ausar Thompson? NBA Draft 2023 projections for both explored

Twins Amen and Ausar Thompson have emerged as highly anticipated prospects in the 2023 NBA draft. Both players are projected to be lottery picks on Thursday, with Amen ranking fourth and Ausar sixth on Sporting News' big board.

While they share certain strengths and similarities in their games, there are key differences that give Amen an edge as the higher-ranked prospect.

Let's delve into the exciting prospects of both brothers and analyze their NBA potential.

Amen and Ausar Thompson? NBA draft 2023 comparison

Amen Thompson: Strengths

Amen Thompson draws inspiration from LeBron James and Ja Morant, incorporating their influences into his style of play. At 6-foot-7, he possesses explosive athleticism and exceptional passing instincts, making him a valuable playmaker.

His ability to handle the ball in pick-and-roll situations sets him apart, and his size allows him to make creative passes while surveying the court. Amen's defensive prowess, guarding multiple positions and disrupting passing lanes, adds to his allure as a two-way player.

Amen Thompson: Weaknesses

Despite his impressive skill set, Amen's shaky jump shot prevents him from challenging higher-ranked prospects like Scoot Henderson. He struggled with his shooting with Overtime Elite, hitting just 25.0% of his 3-point attempts and 65.6% of his free throws.

Another weakness, not unique to Amen, is the variability in the level of play in the OTE league, which predominantly focuses on fast-break scenarios. Evaluating his performance in a more halfcourt-oriented NBA system can be challenging.

Ausar Thompson: Strengths

Ausar Thompson shares many strengths with his brother. He is an excellent athlete, possesses court vision and excels as a tenacious defender. Known for his physicality, Ausar stands out as a more defensive-minded player compared to Amen.

Ausar Thompson: Weaknesses

While Ausar also struggles with shooting, his lower ranking on draft boards stems from his projected role as a wing player, unlike Amen's potential as a primary ball handler. Shooting becomes a crucial factor for Ausar, especially if he plays off the ball in the NBA.

Although he fared slightly better than Amen with shooting percentages of 29.8% from beyond the arc and 66.2% from the free-throw line, there is still room for improvement.

Comparison of Amen and Ausar Thompson:

Amen's tape showcases his cerebral and instinctive playmaking abilities, particularly in transition and ball-screen situations. His court vision, manipulation and reads in pick-and-roll scenarios position him as a top-tier facilitator.

Ausar also displays strong playmaking skills and ball-handling abilities, matching Amen in setting up teammates. However, Ausar leans more toward scoring and exhibits greater perimeter shot-making skills and confidence.

Projection of roles:

In Thursday's draft, Amen is projected to operate primarily as a point guard and the team's primary ball handler. His exceptional playmaking skills make him a natural fit for orchestrating the offense. On the other hand, Ausar, with his increased 3-point attempts, is projected as a scoring wing and secondary playmaker. His scoring ability and confidence on the perimeter add depth to his role.

