Who is Bilal Coulibaly? All about Victor Wembanyama's former Metropolitans 92 teammate

Bilal Coulibaly, the former teammate of Victor Wembanyama at Boulogne-Levallois Metropolitans 92, has emerged as an intriguing prospect in this year's NBA Draft. While he has not recorded exceptional statistics this season, his potential has garnered the attention of numerous individuals.

Among his draft class peers, Coulibaly stands out for being just 18 years old. While Wembanyama dominated the French Betclic Élite League in scoring, rebounding, and shot-blocking, Coulibaly's numbers may not be as impressive, averaging only 5 points and 3 rebounds in limited playing time.

However, he has shown significant improvement over the course of the season and is currently displaying more confidence in the LNB Pro A playoffs.

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps Victor Wenbanyama says he’s love to be teammates with Bilal Coulibaly again, who he played with when he was 13 and again with Metropolitans 92. He said teams were “shocked” at Coulibaly’s measurements when they came to Paris to check him out ahead of the draft. Victor Wenbanyama says he’s love to be teammates with Bilal Coulibaly again, who he played with when he was 13 and again with Metropolitans 92. He said teams were “shocked” at Coulibaly’s measurements when they came to Paris to check him out ahead of the draft.

What makes Bilal Coulibaly an intriguing prospect is his high ceiling and room for growth. He has undergone a rapid growth spurt, going from 5 foot 6 to 6 foot 3 and then adding another three inches to his height.

Connecting on nearly 40% of his three-point attempts this season, Coulibaly demonstrates excellent utilization of his height advantage with his long frame in catch-and-shoot situations. Regarding defense, his long wingspan and quick feet enable him to contribute to multiple aspects of the game. From breathtaking transition dunking to exceptional shot-blocking skills.

The NBA values young players with immense potential, often favoring them over more experienced college players in the first round of the draft. Even though Coulibaly is still honing his skills on the court, becoming an NBA-caliber wing is potentially within his reach, given his physical attributes and flashes of brilliance.

As Coulibaly progresses in his development and gets accustomed to playing at the professional level, he could turn into an exciting prospect for teams that desire a versatile player with the capacity to influence the game through multiple avenues.

Assessing Bilal Coulibaly's NBA Draft Prospects

2023 NBA Draft Combine

French guard Bilal Coulibaly is making waves as a potential pick in the upcoming 2023 NBA Draft. The Utah Jazz are among the teams showing interest. With three first-round selections, including a top-10 pick, the Jazz are carefully evaluating a wide range of prospects, including Coulibaly.

Not only does he possess length, but he also boasts a sturdy build that can easily accommodate added strength. Comparisons have been drawn to players like Jaylen Brown and OG Anunoby, highlighting his potential to develop a powerful frame.

Coulibaly, a teammate of highly-regarded prospect Victor Wembenyama at Metropolitans 92 in France, has showcased his athleticism, leaping ability, and defensive prowess. He has been a part of France's FIBA youth squads and the European Championship U18 team.

Wemby @vicw_32 Jonathan Givony @DraftExpress Crucial 16-point performance for Bilal Coulibaly to help Mets 92 clinch a spot in the French league final with a Game 4 win over ASVEL. The gifted 18-year old wing is showing lottery level ability as the season moves on. Crucial 16-point performance for Bilal Coulibaly to help Mets 92 clinch a spot in the French league final with a Game 4 win over ASVEL. The gifted 18-year old wing is showing lottery level ability as the season moves on. https://t.co/VitmD3mr1I By now, everyone knows he deserves to be top 10. But not enough realize he deserves to be top 5 🤫 twitter.com/DraftExpress/s… By now, everyone knows he deserves to be top 10. But not enough realize he deserves to be top 5 🤫 twitter.com/DraftExpress/s…

Although he did not participate in the NBA Combine due to his team's playoff commitments, he has emerged as a late addition to the 2023 draft cycle.

Known for his impact around the rim and offensive rebounding skills, Coulibaly has displayed promising shooting ability, hitting 43.8% of his three-point attempts in limited opportunities. While his scoring and shot creation in the halfcourt is still developing, his defensive versatility and disruptive potential make him an intriguing prospect.

Defense is expected to be Bilal Coulibaly's immediate contribution as a rookie, showcasing his energy and ability to thrive in switching schemes. While his offensive playmaking and shooting need refinement, his cutting and explosiveness to the rim offer glimpses of his scoring potential.

As the NBA Draft approaches, Bilal Coulibaly's performance and potential are garnering attention. Ultimately, his shooting development will determine his NBA comparison, but for now, he shares similarities with Tari Eason.

