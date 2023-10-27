Who is Bobby Smith? Looking at former Cleveland Cavalier’s illustrious stint in the NBA

The NBA community on Thursday mourned the loss of a legend with the death of Bobby "Bingo" Smith, an iconic figure in the Cleveland Cavaliers franchise. Smith, who was 77 years old, holds the distinction of being the third Cavalier to have his jersey retired.

Smith spent his rookie season in the NBA with the San Diego Rockets before being selected by the Cavaliers in the 1970 expansion draft. He participated in over 700 games for Cleveland and played a pivotal role in developing the young expansion team into a competitive force.

In the 1975-76 season, the Cavaliers made their debut in the playoffs in what is now known in Cleveland as the "Miracle of Richfield." After relinquishing home-court advantage and facing a deficit against the favored Washington Bullets in their first-round series, they won their first playoff game thanks to Smith's strong performance.

Smith scored 17 points, including the last-second game-winner in the 80-79 victory for the Cavaliers, who went on to beat the Bullets in seven games.

Smith steered the Cavaliers to two more playoff appearances in four years before concluding his illustrious career with the San Diego Clippers.

Even before the introduction of the 3-point line, Smith became known for his “rainbow” jump shots.

Smith is part of Cleveland’s history books, making the top 10 across six distinct categories: games played (No. 4), field goals made (No. 3), field goals attempted (No. 3), minutes played (No. 5) and points scored (No. 6).

The Cavaliers honored Smith by retiring his jersey, No. 7, making him the third player to receive this distinction, following Brad Daugherty and Nate Thurmond.

Smith was inducted into the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame on May 21, 2016.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers pay tribute to Bobby ‘Bingo’ Smith

Former teammates of Bobby "Bingo" Smith paid their respects to the Cleveland Cavaliers legend.

“This is an incredibly sad day for our Cavaliers family and we are deeply hurt relating to Bingo’s passing,” Campy Russell, the Director of Alumni Relations and former Cavaliers teammate and friend, said.

Russell called Smith “one of the most gifted players to ever grace the Wine and Gold.”

“He spent the majority of his life doing what he loved, and his loyalty to the Cavaliers never wavered,” Russell said. “As a Cavaliers ambassador, Bingo consistently devoted his time embracing fans and sharing a piece of his basketball journey long after his playing days were over. The thoughts and prayers of this organization and Cavaliers fans across Northeast Ohio are with the entire Smith family.”

Cavaliers television color analyst and “Mr. Cavalier” Austin Carr said:

“From the early expansion years of the team to our first-ever playoff experience and the Miracle season, Bingo was always a giving teammate and one of the most fierce competitors I ever played with. This is truly a sad moment in our franchise history and my heart goes out to his family.”

Jim Chones, the Cavaliers' radio analyst and Smith’s former teammate, said the world lost a “great man.”

"Praying for the Smith family and all their loved ones today, as we truly lost a brother, a teammate, a father and all-around great human being," Smith said. "His impact on the Cavaliers and so many of us that played with him will never be forgotten. My hearts goes out to all those he touched throughout his life. Rest in power, Bingo.”