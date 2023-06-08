Who is Brian Windhorst's wife, Maureen Fulton? Looking at top NBA analyst's personal life

Brian Windhorst has gained massive popularity over the years, from covering LeBron James' high school games to getting the best scoops in the NBA. He's spent most of his time being in the spotlight, unlike his wife, who prefers to lay low and keep her business away from the media.

Maureen Fulton married Windy back in 2012, she also decided to keep her surname. Fulton works as a lawyer and prefers to spend most of her time behind the camera. Maureen was born and raised in Omaha, Nebraska. She was born in 1982 and was raised by her parents, Rick and Mary.

She attended Westside High School in her hometown. In college, she went to the University of Missouri where she graduated with a degree in Journalism. In 2009, Maureen went to Ohio and enrolled at The Ohio State University Moritz College of Law. She earned a Juris Doctor degree after graduating in 2012.

Aside from her law work, Fulton is also a published lawyer and keynote speaker. She's still married to Windhorst, who has covered the NBA for the majority of his career as a journalist.

Brian Windhorst hints at Chris Paul staying with the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns took over the headlines as they revealed their plans to waive Chris Paul over the summer. The decision isn't final and the team is exploring other options to maximize Paul's marketability. Brian Windhorst believes that the Suns could retain the veteran point guard for less money to help them add valuable pieces.

Windy had a chance to talk to his fellow ESPN reporter, Zach Lowe. During their discussion, the famed reporter touched on the subject that Phoenix could keep CP3 and save themselves $15 million in the process.

"I think the Suns have a little bit more than meets the eye, depending on how they handle the Chris Paul situation." Windy said.

"I think Chris Paul will be a Sun next year. But what if he's a Sun and they don't have to pay him $30 million?"

Esfandiar Baraheni @JustEsBaraheni Here is Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe talking about the CP3 situation



Windy seems to hint at the Suns retaining CP3 Here is Brian Windhorst and Zach Lowe talking about the CP3 situation Windy seems to hint at the Suns retaining CP3 https://t.co/pSn9Qth4JS

"I think there's a better chance than people think." Brian said when asked if he thinks Deandre Ayton will stay with the Suns

Windhorst could be talking about the other option the Suns have, which is to waive Paul and re-sign him on a veteran deal. They'll still have to pay him $15.8 million and sign him on a one-year deal, which is projected to be around the veteran minimum range.

Given that the Suns are over the cap space, they only have this option if they want to retain the point guard. Another option they can explore is to execute a sign and trade to see how big the market is for Paul. However, given his age and injury history, there's a chance other teams won't give up much to acquire CP3.

