“Who is bro?” - Chris Paul hilariously reacts to son Chris II's jab over 6’1 frame

Chris Paul has made a name for himself as an extremely competitive individual who isn't above using colorful tactics just to gain an edge. Recently, he got involved in a trash talk exchange that he couldn't quite win.

On Thursday, the San Antonio Spurs guard shared a quip posted by his son Chris Paul II on Instagram.

"@cp3 rlly bigger than bro tho," Paul II wrote in his IG post.

Indeed, the IG pic of Paul and his son shows that the young man has gained a bit of a height advantage over his father. This post prompted the 12-time All-Star to come up with a response:

"Who is bro!????" Paul responded. "Be home soon.........."

Chris Paul reacts to a joke posted by his son on Instagram. Credit: Paul/IG

To the surprise of no one, Paul II has decided to follow in his father's footsteps by pursuing a hoops career. The high school freshman, who stands around 6-foot or 6-foot-1, currently plays ball for Campbell Hall, which is based in North Hollywood.

Back in December, the elder Paul shared a glimpse of his son's athleticism by posting a video of Paul II dunking:

This is the same young man who once accompanied Paul in a post-game interview and proceeded to do an impression of Paul's teammate Blake Griffin. Over a decade after entertaining reporters with his "Blake Face," Paul II is now to set to wow NBA scouts with his raw talent and tremendous potential.

Chris Paul posts inspirational message as 20th NBA season comes to a close

A few years before Paul II was born, the elder Paul began his illustrious career in the NBA. When the Spurs wrap up their 2024-25 campaign on Sunday, the veteran guard will have played a total of 20 seasons in the league.

Perhaps in the spirit of impactful endings, Paul posted an inspirational IG message on Wednesday:

"Remember what you do it for #KeepStackingDays #CantGiveUpNow," Paul wrote in his IG post.

Paul's IG post includes pictures of his bonding moments with Paul II, as well as snapshots of his recent performance against the LA Clippers. There's also a pic in which Paul signs a sneaker with the inscription "Can't give up now" — in all likelihood, a gift for some fortunate teammate or fan.

