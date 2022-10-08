Who is Brynn Cameron and why Blake Griffin is paying $25800 per month to her? All you need to know

Blake Griffin recently caused a stir when he signed for the Boston Celtics, the reigning Eastern Conference champs. Over the past two seasons, he played for the Celtics’ rival, the Brooklyn Nets.

The six-time All-Star is back in the spotlight after a palimony lawsuit filed by former fiancee, Brynn Cameron, was settled. Griffin and Cameron have two kids, Ford Wilson and Finley Elaine.

Based on the official documents procured by The Blast, the former partners have asked the court to dismiss “the entire action of all parties and all cause of actions.”

In 2018, Brynn Cameron sued Griffin for leaving her and the kids to date celebrity Kendall Jenner. Cameron detailed in the lawsuit that Griffin “had no problem” leaving his former fiancee and two kids for Jenner.

She continued her allegations with this:

“He cared more about the glamor of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man."

The Detroit Free Press promptly tweeted this when the court reportedly handed out a decision:

“Blake Griffin reportedly ordered to pay $258K a month in child support.”

The palimony lawsuit was another episode in the drama between Griffin and Cameron. The NBA player dumped her a week before their planned wedding over a prenup agreement that she alleged wasn’t something they agreed on.

After putting the planned marriage on hold, the former member of the LA Clippers' "Lob City" left the erstwhile USC basketball player for Kendall Jenner.

In April of this year, Griffin requested the court to dismiss the allegations. By August, Griffin and Cameron had settled custodial issues and agreed to co-parent their children.

Blake Griffin signs a one-year fully guaranteed contract with the Boston Celtics

TOUR Championship - Round Three

When Blake Griffin was ordered to provide child support for $258 a month, he was paying roughly $3 million a year. The former slam dunk champion has signed with the Boston Celtics, who will pay him $2.9 million, per Spotrac.

Griffin’s addition will give the Boston Celtics a little boost in their frontline as they are without injured starting center Robert Williams. Boston’s defensive anchor will be out for 6-8 weeks in rehab.

Last season was perhaps the worst in Blake Griffin’s career, numbers-wise. He only averaged 6.4 points and 4.1 rebounds in just 17 minutes.

