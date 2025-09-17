Who can replace Molly Qerim at ESPN? 3 media stars who could join Stephen A. Smith on First Take explored

  • home icon
By Advait Jajodia
Modified Sep 17, 2025 10:30 GMT
Syndication: Canton Repository - Source: Imagn
Syndication: Canton Repository - Source: Imagn

Molly Qerim is at the centre of attention for her decision to leave ESPN. Her abrupt exit marks the end of a decade-long stint as the host of First Take, leaving Stephen A. Smith disheartened and in search of a new co-host to lead the network’s popular morning show.

Qerim and ESPN were unable to reach an agreement on an extension, eventually leading to parting ways. Smith shared his emotions about the development, addressing the situation as difficult to fathom.

“It’s just uncomfortable to see,” Smith said on the Sirius XM show.
“To say that I’m quite sad about it is an understatement,” he said on “The Stephen A Smith Show.
With First Take being one of ESPN’s flagship programs, the network will move quickly to find Molly Qerim’s replacement. Here are three strong candidates who could take over as the new host.

Three media stars who could replace Molly Qerim at First Take

#1 Shae Peppler Cornette

Shae Peppler Cornette feels like the most obvious choice for ESPN. She has already filled in as host on First Take whenever Molly Qerim was away, proving that she can handle the show’s fiery debates.

Right now, Cornette is a full-time anchor on SportsCenter, and has worked for the Big Ten Network and covering the Chicago Bears for FOX 32 in the past.

#2 Joy Taylor

Joy Taylor has the experience and composure to moderate heated debates between high-profile personalities. While at Fox Sports, she worked as the moderator of Undisputed, where she successfully managed the back-and-forth between Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe.

Her tenure at FS1 also saw her working with Emmanuel Acho, Colin Cowherd, LeSean McCoy, and Keyshawn Johnson, proving that she's not intimidated by the presence of big personalities.

She could have no problem engaging with the guest analysts who regularly appear on First Take, including Brian Windhorst, Jalen Rose, Vince Carter, Chris “Mad Dog” Russo and Pat McAfee.

#3 Christine Williamson

Christine Williamson has been consistently rising through the ranks at ESPN over the past six years. She has guest-hosted First Take earlier. She's also a regular feature on Countdown to GameDay and has made appearances on Around the Horn.

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia

Advait Jajodia is an NBA, WNBA, and tennis journalist at Sportskeeda with over four years of experience in the field with The SportsRush.

Advait has a love of basketball that stems from playing the game, and has represented Mumbai North at the Inter-District State Championship and Maharashtra at the ASISC National Games.

His favorite team is the New Orleans Pelicans, although Advait also has an affinity for the Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs. His favorite player of all time was Kobe Bryant, as the Lakers legend's undeniable talent and mentality were just unignorable. As for players in the current game, Stephen Curry, Zion Williamson, Victor Wembanyama, and Kyrie Irving are top of Advait's list.

When not watching or writing about sports, Advait is a fan of true crime shows, board games and console gaming.

Edited by Bhargav
