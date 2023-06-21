Who are the Charlotte Hornets likely to pick at NBA Draft 2023?

The Charlotte Hornets own pick Nos. 2, 27, 34, 39 and 41. Should Hornets GM Mitch Kupchak decide to get a player in each of those picks instead of packaging them for a trade, he has several options to retool the roster.

Charlotte has pressing needs across different positions. Gordon Hayward, who hasn’t regained his All-Star form since his brutal ankle injury, is in the final year of his contract. Cody Martin played only seven games last season and it remains to be seen if he can find the form to match twin brother Caleb Martin’s play in Miami.

The Charlotte Hornets lack depth also at power forward and center. Kupchak could address these issues in free agency as they have a ton of cash. Building through the draft, however, might be the best way for Charlotte to get back to basketball relevance.

The draft prospects the Charlotte Hornets could pick in 2023

#2 Brandon Miller

Who to draft between Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson was the Charlotte Hornets' biggest issue leading into the draft. Landing the right player could give them the second star to pair with All-Star point guard LaMelo Ball.

Miller was easily the right fit as a versatile forward who shoots well from outside. The former Alabama superstar, however, reportedly disappointed the front office in his first workout with the Hornets.

They knew that they may have to pick Scoot Henderson, another ball-dominant point guard. Pairing Ball and Henderson wasn’t the best way for them to go.

The Charlotte Hornets asked for a second session from the two players. This time, things went as expected based on Adrian Wojnarowski’s report (via Evan Sidery):

“Brandon Miller further solidified his standing as Charlotte's choice at No. 2... Both Miller and Scoot Henderson came back to Charlotte for second workouts... Miller was better the second time around.”

Charlotte may turn out to be an All-Star forward and help the Hornets return to basketball glory.

#27 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

If he’s still available, the Charlotte Hornets shouldn’t think twice about drifting Jaime Jaquez Jr. The UCLA star can play both forward positions and is adored by scouts for his grit, hustle and leadership. He is the kind of glue guy every NBA team covets.

The former Bruin can spell Brandon Miller or play alongside him. Jaquez Jr. has impact even if he does not touch the ball.

#34 Colby Jones

Colby Jones could be an intriguing off-the-bench player who handles point guard and shooting guard duties. Jones is efficient enough to give Terry Rozier a breather. He has the size to even play as a small forward depending on coach Steve Clifford’s game plan.

Jones plays bigger than his height and is an excellent rebounder. He is also a decent shot from behind the arc, hitting 37.8% of his triples in his last year at Xavier.

#39 Trayce Jackson-Davis

Trayce Jackson-Davis played power forward/center for Indiana for four years. He averaged 20.9 points, 10.8 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 2.9 blocks in his senior season.

If the Charlotte Hornets get a veteran big man to man the block, TJD will immediately push for minutes. He is an effective low-post scorer, relishes contact and will battle for rebounds.

#41 Seth Lundy

Seth Lundy brings the kind of shooting that will open up the Charlotte Hornets’ offense. The Penn State guard/forward is considered one of the best pure shooters in this year’s draft. He hit 40.0% of his triples on nearly seven attempts per game.

Lundy is a solid rebounder for his size but needs to improve his defense and playmaking. His shooting, however, could make him a rotational piece for the Hornets.

