Who is Chris Finch? Closer look at 2024 NBA All-Star Western Conference team head coach

Chris Finch has been the coach of the Minnesota Timberwolves since 2021. In his inaugural season, he guided them to a 46–36 record, securing their first playoff appearance since 2018. He has also garnered four third-place votes for the 2021–22 NBA Coach of the Year award.

Thanks to his success, the Wolves awarded Finch a multi-year extension, but details were not revealed. Nonetheless, it's clear that Minnesota values him, and Finch recently further proved why he's deserving of the new contract.

The NBA declared on Sunday that Finch will lead the Western Conference All-Stars in the 73rd NBA All-Star Game in Indianapolis. He secured the distinction following the Timberwolves' 111-90 triumph over the Houston Rockets on Sunday.

It's Finch's first selection as an All-Star coach and only the second time a Timberwolves head coach has earned the honor. Flip Saunders, the first to do so, guided the Western Conference All-Stars to a 136-132 victory in the 2004 NBA All-Star Game in LA.

Chris Finch coaching record: Looking at 2024 NBA All-Star coach's career

Minnesota Timberwolves vs Boston Celtics

Chris Finch has been coaching in the NBA since 2011. However, it wasn't until 2021 that he secured his first stint as a head coach with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

He made a solid impact in the first season, helping them secure their first playoff run in three seasons. Minnesota secured the seventh seed with a 46-36 record. In the 2022 Play-In tournament, they beat the LA Clippers to advance to the first round but lost to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Last year, Minnesota met a similar fate, becoming the eighth seed with a 42-40 record. Against eventual champions Denver Nuggets, the Wolves made another first-round exit, though.

However, it seems like Chris Finch could rewrite the story this year, as the Minnesota Timberwolves have had a promising season. They are tied in first place with the OKC Thunder with a 35-15 record. Given how high the Wolves are ranked this year, it's a clear indication of Finch's coaching credentials, going 123-91.

