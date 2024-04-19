Who is Coban Porter, Michael Porter Jr's younger brother facing prison time?

Denver Nuggets star Michael Porter Jr. has continued to find his name in headlines as a result of his brothers. While recently Jontay Porter was banned from the NBA for life for violating league betting rules, it's Michael Porter Jr.'s younger brother Coban Porter now in the news. According to widespread reports, Porter was sentenced to six years for killing a woman in a DUI crash.

Before we get into the details of this case, let's take a look at who Coban Porter is. Coban is the younger brother of Nuggets forward Michael Porter Jr. He hails from Columbia. He was born to Lisa and Michael Porter. Coban attended high school at Father Tolton Catholic, before moving to Link Prep for his final season.

He attended college in Denver, where his brother, Michael Porter Jr., was drafted in 2018. Porter was also pursuing basketball in college. He was a guard for the Denver Pioneers, where he played one season before his arrest, averaging 11.4 points and 2.8 rebounds on 41.9% shooting, including 41.3% from 3.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

The Coban Porter case

Back in January of 2023, Coban Porter ran a red light while driving under the influence of alcohol. The situation saw him collide with an Uber driver, who was killed in the crash. In addition, the passenger of the Uber vehicle sustained injuries in the crash.

While reports have indicated that Michael Porter Jr.'s brother has shown deep remorse since the accident, he was sentenced to six years this week in the Colorado Department of Corrections. The former Denver University Pioneers standout admitted his fault in the accident, claiming responsibility.

He was quoted by NBC's 9News prior to sentencing as saying:

"It wasn't an accident. I chose to drink and chose to drove home. I didn't mean to hurt her. I hope you know that.

"Nothing I say is going to change anything I did - or make any of you feel better. All I can really say is that I'm sorry," he said. "I hope whatever comes with sentencing - it brings you all a little bit of peace."

Michael Porter Jr’s involvement in his brother Coban Porter’s legal case

As previously mentioned, Michael Porter Jr has been in headlines after his brother, Jontay Porter, was banned from the NBA for violating league betting rules. While this situation didn’t directly involve Michael Porter Jr, the Coban Porter case did involve the Nuggets star.

According to reports, Michael Porter Jr spoke in the courtroom on behalf of Coban Porter during the case. As he explained, he was the first to be notified about the accident that occurred back in January. In addition, according to the previously-referenced NBC 9News report, it was Michael Porter Jr who had to notify other family members about the situation.

While speaking in court, the Nuggets star opened up on his relationship with his younger brother. As he explained, despite the age gap between the two, he actually looked up to Coban Porter for his work ethic on the court. The victim’s father also touched on the bright future Coan Porter had on the court prior to the crash, noting how both Porter and his daughter’s lives changed in a matter of seconds.

His play led many to wonder if he could follow in his brother’s footsteps in the NBA given that, according to the school, his 11.4 ppg average as a freshman is the most scored by a freshman in nearly a decade. With a six-year prison sentence in his future, the situation is expected to spell the end of

Coban Porter’s basketball career. As Denver District Court Judge Ericka Englert indicated, however, she hopes that the former collegiate standout can use the situation to educate others on the dangers of drunk driving in the years to come.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback