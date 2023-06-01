Who is Cody Zeller's girlfriend, Leanna Crawford? Exploring personal life of Heat's center

Cody Zeller is an NBA veteran who currently plays for the Miami Heat. As he gets ready to play in the finals for the first time in his career, he is a deeper look into his personal life.

Back in August of 2022, Cody Zeller proposed to his girlfriend, Leanna Crawford. It is unclear of when they first got together, but they first started posted each other on social media about a month before their engagement.

In an attempt to wow Crawford, Zeller planned something special for his proposal. He took her on a hike, then gave her a handwritten letter that he wrote for her. Once she was finished reading, Zeller got down on one knee and popped the question.

As of now, there is no details as for when Zeller and Crawford plan to get married. Right now, the couple has all their focus on the NBA Finals. After joining the Miami Heat late in the year, he now finds himself with an opportunity to secure the first ring of his career.

Zeller has played sparingly in the playoffs, but could see time as Miami will need bodies to slow down Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets. In 16 appearances, he is averaging 2.6 points and 2.7 rebounds.

What does Cody Zeller's girlfriend do?

There isn't much information about Cody Zeller's girlfriend, but her line of work is public. Since 2018, Leanna Crawford has been a Christian musician.

According to Spotfiy, Crawford has over 519,000 listeners every month. On top of that, she has four songs with over one million streams. Her biggest hit is "Truth I'm Standing On," which has 10.4 million streams on Spotify.

Crawford's latest release came back February with a song titled "Make It Through." The track has already eclipsed one million streams. According to reports, Crawford started singing at a young age in Church in her hometown in Missouri.

Back in 2020, Crawford's music career took a big step forward. She signed a record deal with Christian rock label Provident Label Group, and released a self-title album.

